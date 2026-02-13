Nimbus Group AB: Christian Johansson Appointed As Interim Cfo For Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group has appointed Christian Johansson as Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 1. Throughout March, Johansson will work alongside the current CFO, Rasmus Alvemyr, who will leave the company on March 31. Christian Johansson holds a Master of Science in Business and Economics from Stockholm University and brings more than 30 years of experience from senior leadership roles in Swedish companies. His previous positions include serving as Group CFO of SKF

"With Christian Johansson, Nimbus Group gains a highly experienced leader and finance executive who will support the company both in the role of CFO and in the process of recruiting a permanent successor," says Johan Inden, CEO of Nimbus Group.

Among Christian's previous employers are the Volvo Group, Kongsberg Automotive ASA, and Gunnebo. Johansson has many years of experience as Group CFO in listed companies and has a proven track record of successfully driving business development and profitable growth.

About Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group produces and markets powerboats which includes the brands Alukin, Aquador, EdgeWater, Falcon, Flipper, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Sales are made through dealer networks and the largest markets are the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. During 2023, the Group strengthened its position on the important North American market through the acquisition of the premium powerboat manufacturer EdgeWater Power Boats. In 2025, the Group had sales of SEK 1,367 million and 307 employees. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Poland, England, Norway and the USA.

Nimbus Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North since February 2021. For more information, see www.nimbusgroup.se

Certified Adviser

The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

e-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se



For further information, please contact:

Johan Inden, CEO

+46 707 94 05 65

johan.inden@nimbus.se