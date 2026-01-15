Nimbus Group AB: Nimbus Group Implements Measures In North America To Increase Market Focus And Reduce Costs

Nimbus Group AB (publ) has decided to implement a series of measures within its North American operations to strengthen the local organization's commercial capabilities and reduce costs.

Dave Patnaude, with extensive operational experience in managing and developing dealerships, will become head of U.S. operations. Patnaude will report to Christina Evans, Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer.

Nimbus Group is consolidating the production of boats under the Nimbus brand to Europe as part of the Group's global capacity optimization.

As a result of the above, Nimbus' operations in EdgeWater, Florida, will focus solely on the production of boats under the EdgeWater brand. The business will continue as an independent profit center within the Group.

Administrative, finance, and marketing functions will be coordinated for increased efficiency.

"North America is one of our most important markets. These measures will increase our commercial capabilities, reduce our costs, and clarify responsibilities within the organization. Operating with defined P&L responsibility and maintaining close proximity to our customers is essential to reversing the negative trajectory reported in Q3 2025 and for securing sustainable long-term growth," said Johan Inden.

A previously executed initiative to strengthen commercial performance was the appointment of Christina Evans as Deputy CEO and CCO. Evans now assumes a pivotal role in accelerating North American business development and will work in close collaboration with the regional organization and dealer network.

"North America is a key market for a leading powerboat manufacturer. My task is to ensure we fully capitalize on the opportunities it presents. With Dave Patnaude at the helm of U.S. operations-bringing hands-on operational experience and deep commercial acumen-I am confident in our ability to deliver. I look forward to partnering with him and our colleagues to unlock Nimbus Group's full potential in this region," said Christina Evans.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: johan.inden@nimbus.se

E-mail: christina.evans@nimbus.se

About Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group produces and markets powerboats which includes the brands Alukin, Aquador, EdgeWater, Falcon, Flipper, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Sales are made through dealer networks and the largest markets are the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. During 2023, the Group strengthened its position on the important North American market through the acquisition of the premium powerboat manufacturer EdgeWater Power Boats. In 2024, the Group had sales of SEK 1,619 million and 377 employees. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Poland, England, Norway and the USA.

Nimbus Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North since February 2021. For more information, see www.nimbusgroup.se