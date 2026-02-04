Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026
Nimbus Group AB: Nimbus Group - Fourth Quarter Report 2025

"ROBUST MEASURES FOR IMPROVED RESULTS IN A CONTINUED WEAK MARKET"

  • Net sales during the quarter decreased by 15 percent to MSEK 233 (273).
  • The decline is primarily explained by a continued weak North American market, where sales dropped by 53 percent to MSEK 53 (113).
  • Measures to strengthen commercial capabilities, increase efficiency, and improve overall performance. Among other initiatives, the commercial operations, dealer operations, and aftermarket and marketing functions have been consolidated into a single organization led by the Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer, Christina Evans.

"During the quarter, we implemented several robust measures to sharpen our commercial capabilities, increase efficiency, and reduce our costs. I am confident that these measures will have the intended impact and contribute to improved results," says Nimbus Group CEO Johan Inden.

FOURTH QUARTER October - December 2025FULL YEAR January - December 2025
Net sales for the fourth quarter decreased 15 percent to MSEK 233 (273). Commercial sales decreased to MSEK 156 (197) and Retail Sales increased to MSEK 77 (76)Net sales totaled MSEK 1,367, down 16 percent year-on-year (1,619). Commercial Sales amounted to MSEK 862 (1,080) and Retail Sales to MSEK 505 (538)
Organic growth totaled -11 percent
EBITA amounted to MSEK -84 (-60). EBITA before closure costs related to Finland amounted to MSEK -41
The EBITA margin amounted to -22.4 percent (-9.2)The EBITA margin was -6.2 percent (-3.7)
Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK -7 (-26)Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK -87 (-107)
The order book at period-end amounted to MSEK 441 (574), of which Commercial Sales amounted to MSEK 357 (484) and Retail Sales to MSEK 84 (90)Earnings per share amounted to SEK -3.94 (-2.88)
Fourth quarterFull year

Q4 Report 2025

You can also follow and listen to the presentation and the conference call using the below web link:
Q4 Report 2025

About Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group produces and markets powerboats which includes the brands Alukin, Aquador, EdgeWater, Falcon, Flipper, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Sales are made through dealer networks and the largest markets are the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. During 2023, the Group strengthened its position on the important North American market through the acquisition of the premium powerboat manufacturer EdgeWater Power Boats. In 2024, the Group had sales of SEK 1,619 million and 377 employees. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Poland, England, Norway and the USA.
Certified Adviser
e-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

For further information, please contact:

Johan Inden, CEO
johan.inden@nimbus.se

Rasmus Alvemyr, CFO
rasmus.alvemyr@nimbus.se

This information is inside information that Nimbus Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-04 07:30 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
