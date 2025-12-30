Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.12.2025
WKN: A2QNRM | ISIN: SE0015407390 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RN
Frankfurt
30.12.25 | 08:07
0,920 Euro
-2,13 % -0,020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.12.2025 12:00 Uhr
117 Leser
Nimbus Group AB: Nimbus Group Secures First Order For Flagship Nimbus 495 Flybridge From Japan

Nimbus Group AB (publ) has received its first order from Japan for the company's flagship, the Nimbus 495 Flybridge. The order was placed by the Japanese dealer Winckler & CO. Ltd, which has previously sold Nimbus-branded boats on the Japanese market.

Since its launch in late 2023, the nearly 50-foot Nimbus 495 Flybridge has generated strong interest among boating enthusiasts and industry professionals worldwide. As the most exclusive yacht ever built under the Nimbus brand, the 495 Flybridge is designed for extended voyages and comfortable stays at sea or in the archipelago. Until now, deliveries have primarily gone to Europe, with additional sales in the United States and the Middle East-and now Japan joins that list.

The model has also earned significant acclaim in the marine industry. At Boot Düsseldorf in January, the Nimbus 495 Flybridge was named European Powerboat of the Year in the category for boats up to 18 meters. This prestigious award is judged by a panel of test drivers and editors-in-chief from eight leading European boating magazines, collectively reaching over one million readers.

"The Nimbus 495 Flybridge addresses a customer segment we have not previously targeted so clearly," said Johan Inden, CEO of Nimbus Group. "It represents our decades of expertise in building world-class motorboats and reinforces Nimbus' strong position in the premium segment."

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: johan.inden@nimbus.se
E-mail: christina.evans@nimbus.se

About Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group produces and markets powerboats which includes the brands Alukin, Aquador, EdgeWater, Falcon, Flipper, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Sales are made through dealer networks and the largest markets are the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. During 2023, the Group strengthened its position on the important North American market through the acquisition of the premium powerboat manufacturer EdgeWater Power Boats. In 2024, the Group had sales of SEK 1,619 million and 377 employees. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Poland, England, Norway and the USA.
Nimbus Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North since February 2021. For more information, see www.nimbusgroup.se

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
