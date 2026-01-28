Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: A2QNRM | ISIN: SE0015407390
Frankfurt
28.01.26 | 08:23
0,994 Euro
-0,40 % -0,004
28.01.2026 08:30 Uhr
Nimbus Group AB: Nimbus Group's Work Boat For The Swedish Armed Forces Has Successfully Completed The First Sea Trials

Nimbus Group AB (publ), together with Svekon, has received FMV's (the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration) approval for the work boat MSMB 200 after conducting sea trials. The approved Sea Acceptance Test (SAT) is the final step before the start of serial production, which is expected to begin later this year.

In September 2024, Nimbus Group and Svekon signed an agreement with FMV regarding the development and manufacturing of a smaller work boat for the Swedish Armed Forces. The agreement is worth up to 400 MSEK over 15 years for Nimbus Group and includes several options relating to deliveries of boats and spare parts. The approved sea trials pave the way for the delivery of pre-series boats, which will in turn undergo unit testing by the end user, the Swedish Armed Forces. Serial production of the boat will begin in connection with these tests.

MSMB 200, Mindre Snabbgående Motorbåt Typ 200 (Small High-Speed Motorboat Type 200), is highly robust and seaworthy. The boat is built in aluminum, measures 11.2 meters in length, and is equipped with a powerful inboard engine. It has the capacity to transport two crew members and eight passengers with equipment. Nimbus Group won the contract for MSMB 200 together with Svensk Konstruktionstjänst, and the agreement was signed with FMV. MSMB 200 is based on the fully welded aluminum constructions developed by Nimbus Group's brand Alukin. The MSMB 200 project is a successful example of how existing civilian products can be quickly adapted for use within governmental and defense organizations.

"MSMB 200 is built on our existing expertise in advanced product development and paves the way for expanding our business within the growing market for various types of work boats. The segment is very interesting because it offers long-term contracts and large production runs and is not nearly as sensitive to temporary economic fluctuations. Nimbus Group intends to further explore the considerable opportunities in this area," says Johan Inden, CEO of Nimbus Group.

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: johan.inden@nimbus.se
E-mail: christina.evans@nimbus.se

About Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group produces and markets powerboats which includes the brands Alukin, Aquador, EdgeWater, Falcon, Flipper, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Sales are made through dealer networks and the largest markets are the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. During 2023, the Group strengthened its position on the important North American market through the acquisition of the premium powerboat manufacturer EdgeWater Power Boats. In 2024, the Group had sales of SEK 1,619 million and 377 employees. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Poland, England, Norway and the USA.
Nimbus Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North since February 2021. For more information, see www.nimbusgroup.se

