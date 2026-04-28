Nimbus Group AB: Nimbus Group - First Quarter Report 2026

"IMPROVED CASH FLOW IN A CAUTIOUS MARKET"

Net sales during the quarter decreased by 14 percent to MSEK 257 (300).

The decline is primarily explained by a continued weak North American market, where sales dropped to MSEK 76 (116).

Operating cash flow improved by 98 Mkr to -29 Mkr (-127)

Continued initiatives to improve the company's financial performance were implemented during the quarter and are now beginning to yield results, including a marked improvement in operating cash flow.

""We are not satisfied with the results for the quarter, but the improved cash flow is an indication that we are on the right track, and overall I see that our activities are beginning to have an effect. Given the current market conditions, however, we are prepared to initiate additional measures if required", says Nimbus Group CEO Johan Inden

FIRST QUARTER JANUARY - MARS 2026 LAST 12 MONTHS Net sales for the first quarter decreased 14 percent to MSEK 257 (300). Commercial sales decreased to MSEK 205 (244) and Retail Sales increased to MSEK 52 (56) Net sales totaled MSEK 1,323, down 16 percent year-on-year (1,576). Commercial Sales amounted to MSEK 823 (1,031) and Retail Sales to MSEK 500 (545) Organic growth totaled -10 percent

EBITA amounted to MSEK -30 (-13). Organic growth totaled -13 percent

EBITA amounted to MSEK -102 (-59) The EBITA margin amounted to -11.6 percent (-4.2) The EBITA margin was -7.7 percent (-3.7) Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK -29 (-127) Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 11 (-144) The order book at period-end amounted to MSEK 431 (624), of which Commercial Sales amounted to MSEK 285 (470) and Retail Sales to MSEK 146 (154) Earnings per share amounted to SEK -3.09 (-2.93)



First quarter Last 12 months Full year

2026 2025 % 2026 2025 % 2025 Net sales, MSEK 256.9 300.3 -14.4 1,323.3 1,575.9 -16.0 1,366.7 Operating result, MSEK -30.2 -12.8 -136.2 -104.1 -59.4 -75.3 -86.7 EBITA, MSEK -29.7 -12.7 -134.9 -101.5 -58.8 -72.6 -84.4 EBITA margin, % -11.6 % -4.2 % -7.4 pe -7.7 % -3.7 % -4.0 pe -6.2 % Result for the period, MSEK -11.4 -38.5 70.5 -140.5 -93.0 -51.2 -167.7 Operating cash flow, MSEK -29.2 -126.9 77.0 10.8 -143.9 107.5 -86.9 Earnings per share -0.27 -0.91 70.8 -3.09 -2.93 -5.7 -3.94

https://nimbusgroup.se/en/reports-and-presentations/

Analyst conference call: A webcast telephone conference will be held today at 10:00 a.m. during which President and CEO Johan Inden will present the report together with CFO Christian Johansson. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The presentation will be held in English. If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register using the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

Q1 Report 2026

You can also follow and listen to the presentation and the conference call using the link below:

Q1 Report 2026

About Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group produces and markets powerboats which includes the brands Alukin, Aquador, EdgeWater, Falcon, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Sales are made through dealer networks and the largest markets are the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. During 2023, the Group strengthened its position on the important North American market through the acquisition of the premium powerboat manufacturer EdgeWater Power Boats. In 2025, the Group had sales of SEK 1,367 million and 307 employees. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Poland, England, Norway and the USA.

Nimbus Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North since February 2021. For more information, see www.nimbusgroup.se

Certified Adviser

The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

e-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se



For further information, please contact:

Johan Inden, CEO

+46707940565

johan.inden@nimbus.se

Christian Johansson, CFO

+46760105885

christian.johansson@nimbus.se

This information is inside information that Nimbus Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-28 07:30 CEST.