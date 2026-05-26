Nimbus Group AB: Mikael Mårtensson Appointed Cfo Of Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group has appointed Mikael Mårtensson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with a start date later this year, but no later than December 1, 2026. Mårtensson will succeed Christian Johansson, who is currently serving as interim CFO of Nimbus Group. Mikael Mårtensson holds a Bachelor's degree in Business and Economics from University West and has more than 25 years of experience in senior finance and CFO roles in both Swedish and international companies.

"By appointing Mikael Mårtensson, Nimbus Group gains an experienced leader and finance executive with extensive background from the manufacturing industry, and I am very pleased to welcome him to the team," says Johan Inden, CEO of Nimbus Group.

"I am proud to join Nimbus Group in the role of Group CFO. The company has fantastic brands with strong market positions. I truly look forward to developing the business together with the entire Nimbus Group team", says Mikael Mårtnesson.

Mårtensson's previous employers include the Volvo Group, Transatlantic AB, Plastal Industri AB and Frauenthal Gnotec AB. In addition to these roles, he has significant experience in driving transformation initiatives from his years as a consultant.

About Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group produces and markets powerboats which includes the brands Alukin, Aquador, EdgeWater, Falcon, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Sales are made through dealer networks and the largest markets are the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. During 2023, the Group strengthened its position on the important North American market through the acquisition of the premium powerboat manufacturer EdgeWater Power Boats. In 2025, the Group had sales of SEK 1,367 million and 307 employees. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Poland, England, Norway and the USA.

Nimbus Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North since February 2021. For more information, see www.nimbusgroup.se

Certified Adviser

The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

e-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se



For further information, please contact:

Johan Inden, CEO

+46 707 94 05 65

johan.inden@nimbus.se