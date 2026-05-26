Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hebt diese Aktie bald ab? Größtes Wolfram-Portfolio der USA vor der Neubewertung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNRM | ISIN: SE0015407390 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RN
Frankfurt
26.05.26 | 08:04
1,020 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NIMBUS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIMBUS GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2026 08:30 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nimbus Group AB: Mikael Mårtensson Appointed Cfo Of Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group has appointed Mikael Mårtensson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with a start date later this year, but no later than December 1, 2026. Mårtensson will succeed Christian Johansson, who is currently serving as interim CFO of Nimbus Group. Mikael Mårtensson holds a Bachelor's degree in Business and Economics from University West and has more than 25 years of experience in senior finance and CFO roles in both Swedish and international companies.

"By appointing Mikael Mårtensson, Nimbus Group gains an experienced leader and finance executive with extensive background from the manufacturing industry, and I am very pleased to welcome him to the team," says Johan Inden, CEO of Nimbus Group.

"I am proud to join Nimbus Group in the role of Group CFO. The company has fantastic brands with strong market positions. I truly look forward to developing the business together with the entire Nimbus Group team", says Mikael Mårtnesson.

Mårtensson's previous employers include the Volvo Group, Transatlantic AB, Plastal Industri AB and Frauenthal Gnotec AB. In addition to these roles, he has significant experience in driving transformation initiatives from his years as a consultant.

About Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group produces and markets powerboats which includes the brands Alukin, Aquador, EdgeWater, Falcon, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Sales are made through dealer networks and the largest markets are the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. During 2023, the Group strengthened its position on the important North American market through the acquisition of the premium powerboat manufacturer EdgeWater Power Boats. In 2025, the Group had sales of SEK 1,367 million and 307 employees. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Poland, England, Norway and the USA.
Nimbus Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North since February 2021. For more information, see www.nimbusgroup.se
Certified Adviser
The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
e-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

For further information, please contact:
Johan Inden, CEO
+46 707 94 05 65
johan.inden@nimbus.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.