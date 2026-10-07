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QL

WKN: A40H7V | ISIN: SE0022574331 | Ticker-Symbol: 4HG0
Frankfurt
07.10.26 | 08:04
0,121 Euro
-0,16 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QLIFE HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QLIFE HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1100,17418:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2026 16:40 Uhr
121 Leser
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QLife Holding AB: Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting 2026 of Qlife Holding AB

Qlife Holding AB (the "Company" or "Qlife") held an Extraordinary General Meeting on 7 October 2026, at which the following resolutions were adopted.

Resolution on change of auditor

It was resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, to appoint the registered audit firm Grant Thornton Sweden AB ("Grant Thornton") as auditor of the Company. Grant Thornton has informed that the authorised public accountant Mattias Olofson will continue to serve as auditor-in-charge for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

__________

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Warthoe

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Phone: +45 21 63 35 34

Email: tw@egoo.health

About Qlife

Qlife is a Swedish company based in Göteborg, which develops and markets an innovative medical technology platform, Egoo.Health ("Egoo"), with the goal of giving people access to clinical biomarker data when testing at home. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: QLIFE). G&W Fondkommission is the Company's Certified Adviser. For additional information, please visit www.qlifeholding.com.

Read more at Egoo.health, Qlifeholding.com or follow us on LinkedIn.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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