QLife Holding AB: Qlife Secures U.S. Patent Approval for Core Egoo Platform Technology, Strengthening Global Partnering Position

Qlife Holding AB ("Qlife" or the "Company") today announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has approved the Company's U.S. patent application covering core Egoo platform technology for issuance. The approval establishes patent protection for key elements of the platform in the United States and further strengthens Qlife's global intellectual property position.

The patent relates to core elements of the Egoo platform architecture and analytical system, including the Company's proprietary approach to integrating sample mixing and optical measurement within a compact testing platform. This technology supports decentralized biomarker testing using small-volume samples through an integrated and highly automated system.

U.S. patent protection is strategically important to the Egoo platform's potential in ongoing and future partnering dialogues. The United States is a priority market for many pharmaceutical and in-vitro diagnostics companies when assessing new technologies, development programs and commercial opportunities.

"U.S. patent protection for the core Egoo platform is an important strategic milestone. Many pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies view the United States as a pivotal market, and a strong U.S. intellectual property position can be highly relevant when evaluating new platform technologies and potential collaborations. Together with our existing protection in Europe and China, this approval materially strengthens the global foundation and partnering potential of the Egoo platform," said Thomas Warthoe, CEO of Qlife.

The approval is particularly significant because it relates to the underlying Egoo platform technology rather than a single biomarker test. It therefore supports a broad platform strategy in which Egoo may be applied across multiple diagnostic, monitoring and pharmaceutical development use cases.

The Company expects the patent to be formally issued following completion of the final administrative procedures required by the USPTO.

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above on 2026-10-14 08:30 CET

For more information please contact:

Thomas Warthoe, CEO

tw@egoo.health

+45 21 63 35 34

About Egoo®

Egoo is Qlife's proprietary platform for decentralized biomarker testing. The system is designed to enable laboratory-quality analysis from a small blood sample in near real time and supports the Company's vision of bringing clinical testing closer to patients, healthcare professionals, and pharmaceutical partners.