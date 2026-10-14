Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dreißigtausend potenzielle Verkäufer und fast keine konkurrierenden Bieter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
QL

WKN: A40H7V | ISIN: SE0022574331 | Ticker-Symbol: 4HG0
Frankfurt
14.10.26 | 08:05
0,092 Euro
-1,18 % -0,001
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QLIFE HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QLIFE HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0840,13409:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2026 08:30 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QLife Holding AB: Qlife Secures U.S. Patent Approval for Core Egoo Platform Technology, Strengthening Global Partnering Position

Qlife Holding AB ("Qlife" or the "Company") today announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has approved the Company's U.S. patent application covering core Egoo platform technology for issuance. The approval establishes patent protection for key elements of the platform in the United States and further strengthens Qlife's global intellectual property position.

The patent relates to core elements of the Egoo platform architecture and analytical system, including the Company's proprietary approach to integrating sample mixing and optical measurement within a compact testing platform. This technology supports decentralized biomarker testing using small-volume samples through an integrated and highly automated system.

U.S. patent protection is strategically important to the Egoo platform's potential in ongoing and future partnering dialogues. The United States is a priority market for many pharmaceutical and in-vitro diagnostics companies when assessing new technologies, development programs and commercial opportunities.

"U.S. patent protection for the core Egoo platform is an important strategic milestone. Many pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies view the United States as a pivotal market, and a strong U.S. intellectual property position can be highly relevant when evaluating new platform technologies and potential collaborations. Together with our existing protection in Europe and China, this approval materially strengthens the global foundation and partnering potential of the Egoo platform," said Thomas Warthoe, CEO of Qlife.

The approval is particularly significant because it relates to the underlying Egoo platform technology rather than a single biomarker test. It therefore supports a broad platform strategy in which Egoo may be applied across multiple diagnostic, monitoring and pharmaceutical development use cases.

The Company expects the patent to be formally issued following completion of the final administrative procedures required by the USPTO.

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above on 2026-10-14 08:30 CET

For more information please contact:

Thomas Warthoe, CEO
tw@egoo.health
+45 21 63 35 34

About Egoo®

Egoo is Qlife's proprietary platform for decentralized biomarker testing. The system is designed to enable laboratory-quality analysis from a small blood sample in near real time and supports the Company's vision of bringing clinical testing closer to patients, healthcare professionals, and pharmaceutical partners.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.