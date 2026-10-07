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MA

WKN: A4088X | ISIN: FR001400NQB6 | Ticker-Symbol: R9W
Frankfurt
07.10.26 | 09:55
5,200 Euro
+4,42 % +0,220
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MACOMPTA.FR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACOMPTA.FR 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
07.10.2026 17:53 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MACOMPTA.FR: Macompta.fr: Allinvest raises its target price to EUR 10

Lagord, October 7, 2026

Macompta.fr: Allinvest raises its target price to €10

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker: ALCPA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, announces the publication of a new research note by Allinvest Securities, the financial division of Invest Securities.

Following its review of the Company's FY 2025/26 annual results and growth prospects, Allinvest Securities reiterates its "Buy" recommendation and sets a target price of €10 per share, compared with €8 previously.

This latest publication confirms Allinvest Securities' confidence in MACOMPTA.FR's growth prospects and in its ability to capitalize on the structural trends shaping the online business management software market.

The research note is available here: https://investisseurs.macompta.fr/documentation/ (French version only)

About MACOMPTA.FR

MACOMPTA.FR is a French SaaS software publisher offering accounting, invoicing, payroll and management solutions for entrepreneurs, associations, small businesses and accounting professionals. The Company develops innovative solutions leveraging automation, regulatory compliance and artificial intelligence to simplify the day-to-day management of organizations.

More information on https://investisseurs.macompta.fr/en/home/

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

investisseurs@macompta.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:
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