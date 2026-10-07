Ken Estes popularized the strain known as GDP in 2003, with most sources listing its parents as Purple Urkle and Big Bud

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Granddaddy Purple, an indica cannabis strain often sold as GDP, was popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, who launched it in Oakland, according to the Granddaddy Purple strain guide published by Official Cannabis. Most sources list GDP as a cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud, while Leafly gives a different genealogy of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan, the guide notes. This discrepancy highlights the challenges consumers face when trying to determine the true lineage and identity of popular strains.

The guide links to a Granddaddy Purple lab test summary showing a median total THC of 17.87% across 512 state lab tests of the strain's flower. The middle half of results ranged from 15.00% to 21.55%, a spread among historical name-matched samples. However, the CBD content was negligible, with only 2 of 439 tests that reported CBD reaching 1%. The sample does not measure effects or predict the potency of a current product.

Leafly users report sleepy, relaxed and hungry experiences under this label, but those reports do not establish a benefit or predict an individual's response. The most commonly reported flavors are grape and berry, which align with the strain's purple coloration and name. However, user reports of effects and flavors can vary, and individual experiences may differ based on factors such as dosage, consumption method, and personal tolerance.

As the cannabis market continues to grow and evolve, strain guides like the one published by Official Cannabis can help consumers navigate the complex world of cannabis strains and make informed choices based on their desired effects and preferences.

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is an independent network of strain guides that identifies a collection of 50 numbered cannabis strains, with sources shown on each page. The network describes itself as having 42 characters or worlds and no paid coverage.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Email: info@granddaddypurplestrain.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Website: granddaddypurplestrain.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

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