Company Has Completed or Signed 19 Transactions Representing Approximately $190 Million in Annualized Revenue

Acquisitions in Italy, the Netherlands and South Africa Expand Andersen's Geographic Reach and Add Valuation and Investment Banking Capabilities

Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE: ANDG) today announced three strategic acquisitions in Italy, the Netherlands and South Africa, bringing the Company's total completed or signed transactions to 19, representing approximately $190 million in annualized revenue.

The transactions include Andersen in Italy, a multidisciplinary corporate advisory law firm, Andersen in the Netherlands, a full-service corporate finance and valuation advisory firm, and Merchantec, an investment banking firm in South Africa. The acquisitions expand Andersen's presence in strategically important markets while adding new capabilities to its global professional services platform.

Italy and the Netherlands are key markets in Andersen's European growth strategy. The Netherlands transaction also establishes valuation advisory as a new Andersen service line in Europe and represents the Company's first dedicated valuation firm in the region.

In South Africa, Merchantec becomes Andersen's first investment banking firm in the country, strengthening the Company's position in a key African market and providing a platform for further growth in corporate finance and related advisory services.

"These transactions demonstrate the continued execution of our acquisition strategy and our ability to expand both geographically and into complementary service lines," said Mark L. Vorsatz, Chairman and CEO of Andersen Group Inc. "With 19 transactions representing approximately $190 million in annualized revenue, M&A is becoming an increasingly meaningful component of Andersen's growth. Just as importantly, we are putting experienced leadership in place to integrate these businesses and accelerate their development."

That leadership is anchored in Europe by Andrea De Vecchi and Paolo Mondia, co-leaders of Andersen's European operations. De Vecchi also leads Andersen in Italy, giving him direct operating responsibility in one of the Company's most important European markets. Together, De Vecchi and Mondia oversee the integration and growth of Andersen's expanding European businesses and are responsible for strengthening coordination across countries and service lines. Their appointments reflect Andersen's strategy of pairing acquisition activity with experienced regional management capable of integrating new firms, developing leadership teams and driving growth across the broader platform.

"Andrea and Paolo bring the depth of experience and market knowledge we need as we increase the scale of our European operations," Vorsatz said. "Their leadership gives us a strong regional management structure to support continued acquisition activity and help our businesses grow together as part of Andersen."

Andersen expects acquisitions to remain an important component of its growth strategy alongside continued organic expansion and continues to evaluate opportunities across tax, legal, consulting, corporate finance and other complementary professional services. Of the 19 signed transactions in 2026, nine have closed. The remaining 10 signed deals are expected to be completed either this month or in the first quarter of 2027.

About Andersen

Andersen is a leading provider of independent tax, valuation and financial advisory services to individuals, family offices, businesses and alternative investment funds in the United States. Andersen's differentiated approach to client service is rooted in core values that emphasize stewardship, transparency and the seamless delivery of independent, high-quality service. Worldwide, Andersen's presence spans more than 180 countries through its global platform of member and collaborating firms delivering tax, legal, valuation and consulting services across more than 1,000 locations with over 3,000 partners and 50,000 professionals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

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These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, competitive pressures, changes in customer demand, regulatory developments, technological changes, and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q filings.

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Contacts:

Gregory Vistica, Managing Director, Investor Relations

greg.vistica@andersen.com