

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss stocks swung between gains and losses on Wednesday as elevated oil prices and bond yields amid rising concerns about Middle East tensions and France's fiscal woes rendered the mood cautious.



The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 13,844.10 around mid-morning, dropped to 13,733.30 nearly an hour past noon, and eventually settled at 13,808.42, gaining 19.49 points or 0.14%.



Roche moved up nearly 3%. Swisscom climbed 2.87% and Novartis gained nearly 2.5%. Sandoz Group and Lindt & Spruengli ended higher by 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively.



Julius Baer, Holcim, ABB and UBS Group ended down by 3%-4%. Partners Group dropped nearly 3%.



Amrize and VAT Group closed lower by 2.7% and 2.3%, respectively. Geberit, Richemont and Sika lost 1.5%, 1.3% and 1%, respectively.



Data released by Swiss National Bank showed foreign exchange reserves in Switzerland increased to CHF 770,476 million in September from CHF 770,074 million in August.



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