

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pennsylvania has reported more than 1,000 measles cases this year, making it the state with the highest number of cases in the US.



The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,004 cases in its latest update on Monday. The outbreak has so far led to 198 hospitalizations and five deaths. About one-third of the cases have been reported among people under 18.



Pennsylvania has more than 300 more cases than South Carolina, which has the second-highest number with 670 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



The US is experiencing its worst measles outbreak in decades, with nearly 4,000 cases reported nationwide so far this year.



Although Pennsylvania has the highest total number of cases, Utah and South Carolina have higher rates based on population size. Utah has about 15 cases per 100,000 people, while South Carolina has around 12. Pennsylvania has about 7 to 8 cases per 100,000 people.



Pennsylvania has moderate measles vaccination coverage. About 92.7% of kindergarten children were vaccinated during the 2025-26 school year. In comparison, West Virginia, Connecticut, Maine and New York had vaccination rates of about 98% to 99%. Idaho had the lowest rate at 75.2%.



Pennsylvania Department of Health staff have administered about 8,800 measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine doses so far this year. People need two doses of the MMR vaccine for full protection.



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