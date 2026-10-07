

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued its first-ever global guidelines for managing childhood obesity.



Released on October 7, the guidelines recommend a range of measures to manage obesity, including healthier diets, more physical activity and changes in daily habits. Digital health programs are also conditionally recommended, but only with supervision from parents or caregivers.



Most importantly, WHO does not recommend weight-loss medicines, bariatric surgery or weight-loss devices for children aged 0 to 9.



For teenagers aged 10 to 19, approved weight-loss medicines may be considered only if a supervised program combining diet, exercise and behavioral changes does not produce the desired results. Bariatric surgery may also be considered in certain cases of severe obesity, but only under strict conditions.



The guidelines also stress the importance of addressing mental health alongside obesity. Anxiety, depression, low self-esteem and difficulty managing emotions can lead to unhealthy eating, less physical activity and social withdrawal.



Children and teenagers with obesity may also face stigma and bullying, which can affect their emotional well-being. Health workers are advised to address obesity and mental health problems early and together, while involving families and using approaches suited to the child's age and needs.



WHO says obesity treatment should focus on more than just losing weight. The goal should be to improve a child's overall health, daily functioning and well-being. Care should be tailored to each child and family, with regular follow-up and long-term support.



WHO also notes that treatment alone cannot stop the global rise in childhood obesity. Governments need to make healthy food and physical activity more affordable and accessible through measures covering areas such as education, urban planning, transport and social protection.



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