

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jaguar has unveiled the Type 01, an all-electric four-door grand tourer that marks the first production model in the British automaker's planned EV-focused revival.



Built on Jaguar's new JEA platform, the Type 01 follows the cancellation of an electric sedan and the end of production for several existing models. The car retains the bold, angular styling first shown in Jaguar's Type 00 concept, which sparked strong reactions when it was revealed.



The Type 01 features a 118-kWh usable battery, an 850-volt electrical architecture and a claimed range of about 400 miles (644 km). Jaguar says a 350-kW DC fast charger can replenish the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in 22 minutes. The car also has all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, a 50:50 weight distribution and silicon-carbide inverters.



With 1,015 hp and 1,007 lb-ft of torque, the Type 01 is expected to start at around $120,000 to $130,000. U.S. deliveries are expected in mid-2027, pending final EPA range certification.



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