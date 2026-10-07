

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese authorities have raided the premises of the country's biggest beer makers as part of an investigation into suspected coordination to raise beverage prices.



Asahi Breweries, Kirin Brewery and Suntory Spirits confirmed that the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) conducted on-site inspections and said they would fully cooperate. Sapporo Breweries was also reportedly raided, although the company has not yet commented.



The investigation reportedly centres on price increases announced by the companies in October 2022 and April 2025. The brewers had attributed the increases to higher raw-material, energy and transportation costs.



Kirin said its subsidiary was searched over a suspected violation of Japan's Antimonopoly Act and that the potential financial impact had not yet been determined. Suntory similarly confirmed an inspection related to possible violations of the law governing domestic alcohol trade.



Shares of Asahi, Kirin and Sapporo fell after news of the investigation emerged. Suntory Spirits is privately held. The JFTC has not yet publicly detailed the allegations or findings.



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