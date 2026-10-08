Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) (OTCQX: PSSOF) (FSE: ZE6) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi DOLLAR PLUS brand, is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced "bought deal" public offering, it has filed a prospectus supplement dated October 7, 2026 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated September 23, 2026 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada other than Quebec, to qualify the distribution of 41,667,000 common shares from the treasury of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.60 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $25 million, and up to an additional 6,250,050 Common Shares which may be issued upon exercise of an over-allotment option, for additional gross proceeds, if exercised, of $3,750,030, the particulars of which are further described in the Prospectus Supplement (the "Offering"). Canaccord Genuity Corp. is acting as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, including Desjardins Capital Markets (the "Underwriters") in connection with the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 14, 2026, and is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Common Shares will be sold in Canada pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement. The Common Shares may also be sold in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and applicable U.S. state securities laws, and other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States pursuant to available prospectus or registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws provided that no prospectus, registration statement or similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction.

Prospectus is Accessible through SEDAR+

Access to the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement and any amendment thereto is provided, and delivery thereof will be satisfied, in accordance with the "access equals delivery" provisions of applicable securities legislation. The Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement are accessible on the Company's profile at SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement and any amendment to the documents may be obtained, without charge, from Canaccord Genuity Corp. by phone at +1 (416) 869-7317 or email at ecm@cgf.com by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. Prospective investors should read the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement in their entirety before making an investment decision.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

CP LLP is acting as counsel to the Company with Dentons Canada LLP acting as counsel for the Underwriters in connection with the Offering.

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama Inc. is a Mexican value retailer that currently operates a chain of stores in Mexico under the brand name "JOi DOLLAR PLUS." PesoRama's stores offer a broad range of everyday household products, seasonal goods, and pet supplies at affordable prices. The Company's mission is to become Mexico's premier dollar store chain, targeting expansion to 500+ locations across Mexico.

Cautionary Note

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, among other things, statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the Closing Date and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, including due to changes in consumer behaviour, general economic factors, the ability of the Company to execute its strategies, the availability of capital and the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form for the year ended January 31, 2026 and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. PesoRama undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of PesoRama, its securities, or its financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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