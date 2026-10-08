

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG (FME.DE, FME) announced that Shervin J. Korangy will become Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chair of the Management Board, effective October 12, 2026. He will succeed Helen Giza, who served as CEO and Chair of the Management Board for four years after three years as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



Fresenius Medical Care provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases, including dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialysers. Through its network of 3,513 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approx. 290,000 patients worldwide.



Shervin Korangy is an executive with notable leadership experience in healthcare and life sciences. Having served on FME's Supervisory Board since 2023, he also has a deep understanding of the dialysis business, its strategic context and its key opportunities.



Shervin Korangy most recently served as President and CEO of BVI Medical, where he spent nearly a decade (2017 to 2026), transforming the company into an ophthalmology-focused MedTech platform with products reaching nearly 90 countries.



He stepped down from BVI in January of 2026 and subsequently served as a senior advisor to BVI and TPG Capital.



Before BVI, Shervin Korangy held senior leadership roles at Swiss-based Novartis Group AG, including several country and regional commercial positions across medical devices, consumer healthcare and pharmaceuticals, as well as Global Head of Corporate Finance.



He is also a co-founder of Sight Sciences, a medical device company focused on advancing treatments for glaucoma and dry eye.



He began his career at Blackstone, where he spent more than 14 years and most recently served as Managing Director, with experience across restructuring, special situations and private equity.



'His healthcare leadership, operational transformation and capital allocation expertise will support long-term profitable growth and value creation,' said Michael Sen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care AG.



Following his appointment as CEO, Shervin Korangy has stepped down from FME's Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board has identified Ann Custin as his proposed successor.



FME.DE has traded between 34.57 Euros and 47.86 Euros over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at 37.42 Euros, down 6.85%.



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