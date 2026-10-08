

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corporation (GD), an aerospace and defense company, Wednesday announced that it has appointed its President Danny Deep to be Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective January 1, 2027.



Deep will succeed Phebe Novakovic, who will transition to executive chairman after serving as CEO since 2013.



Danny Deep has been with GD for the past 25 years and was the president of the company in 2025. He has served as executive vice president of Global Operations, executive vice president of Combat Systems, and president of Land Systems as well.



On Wednesday, shares closed at $326.63, down 1.42% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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