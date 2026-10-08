DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Petrol Station at an 8% Premium to Valuation

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Petrol Station at an 8% Premium to Valuation 08-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 October 2026 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") Disposal of Petrol Station at an 8% Premium to Valuation Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, UK regional properties with strong income characteristics, is pleased to announce the disposal of a petrol filling station in Gillingham to a special purchaser for GBP3.75m, representing an 8% premium to the 30 June 2026 valuation. The property is located on Beechings Way, Gillingham, and let to a single tenant with an annual passing rent of GBP0.3m. Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited, said: "While this property has provided a strong level of income over almost 12 years of ownership, having identified a special purchaser, we feel this is the right moment to crystallise an 8% premium to valuation, demonstrating our continued ability to complete sales above book value. We expect to use the sale proceeds to fund accretive capital expenditure, which aligns with our strategy of providing shareholders with strong income returns." - Ends - Further information: Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director Ed Moore - Finance Director Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman www.custodiancapital.com Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.DBnumis.com/funds FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

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ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: DIS TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 Sequence No.: 445739 EQS News ID: 2412092 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 08, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)