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WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Frankfurt
08.10.26 | 08:03
0,915 Euro
-1,61 % -0,015
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9250,97509:24
Dow Jones News
08.10.2026 08:33 Uhr
248 Leser
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Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Petrol Station at an 8% Premium to Valuation

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Petrol Station at an 8% Premium to Valuation 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Petrol Station at an 8% Premium to Valuation 
08-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

8 October 2026 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc 

("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") 

Disposal of Petrol Station at an 8% Premium to Valuation 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified 
portfolio of smaller, UK regional properties with strong income characteristics, is pleased to announce the disposal of 
a petrol filling station in Gillingham to a special purchaser for GBP3.75m, representing an 8% premium to the 30 June 
2026 valuation. 

The property is located on Beechings Way, Gillingham, and let to a single tenant with an annual passing rent of GBP0.3m. 

Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited, said: "While this 
property has provided a strong level of income over almost 12 years of ownership, having identified a special 
purchaser, we feel this is the right moment to crystallise an 8% premium to valuation, demonstrating our continued 
ability to complete sales above book value. We expect to use the sale proceeds to fund accretive capital expenditure, 
which aligns with our strategy of providing shareholders with strong income returns." 

- Ends - 

Further information: 

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited               
 
Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director 
 
Ed Moore - Finance Director            Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
 
Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman 
 
                          www.custodiancapital.com 
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch      
 
Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel      Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
                    www.DBnumis.com/funds 
FTI Consulting                                
 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
 
                                      custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: DIS 
TIDM:     CREI 
LEI Code:   2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
Sequence No.: 445739 
EQS News ID:  2412092 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2412092&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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