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PE

WKN: A1JGAJ | ISIN: FR0011027135 | Ticker-Symbol: 6DN
Frankfurt
08.10.26 | 08:17
23,100 Euro
+3,59 % +0,800
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,00024,10009:23
Dow Jones News
08.10.2026 08:33 Uhr
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Patrimoine & Commerce: Q3 2026 RESULTS +5.0% IN GROSS RENTAL INCOME AT EUR45.4M

DJ PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: Q3 2026 RESULTS +5.0% IN GROSS RENTAL INCOME AT EUR45.4M 

PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: Q3 2026 RESULTS +5.0% IN GROSS RENTAL INCOME AT EUR45.4M 
08-Oct-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
PRESS RELEASE 
 
Q3 2026 RESULTS 
 
+5.0% in gross rental income at EUR45.4m 

Paris, October 8, 2026 

The gross rental income of the real estate portfolio of Patrimoine & Commerce reached 45.4 million of euros for the 
first nine months of 2026, an increase of +5.0% compared to the first nine months of 2025. 

GROSS RENTAL INCOME                                     

in millions of euros - 9 months    30/09/26    30/09/25    Var.     Var. % 
 
Constant Perimeter           42.3      42.5      (0.2)    (0.4%) 
 
Acquisitions              1.0       0.1       +0.9     n/a 
 
Disposals               0.2       0.7       (0.5)    n/a 
 
Consolidation scope change (1)     2.0       -        +2.0     n/a 
 
Gross rental income          45.4      43.3      +2.2     +5.0%

This increase in gross rental income is explained by the asset portfolio movements and an evolution in the scope of full consolidation (+EUR2.4m). On a like-for-like basis, gross rental income remained stable: contractual lease indexation was near-zero, and the few temporary tenant movements were negligible.

Disposals

During the third quarter of 2026, Patrimoine & Commerce continued its asset rotation policy with the disposal of two commercial units, in Chauny (Haut-de-France) and in Chenove (Bourgogne-Franche-Comté), for a global amount of EUR1.9m.

Outlook

Eric Duval, Founder and Director of Patrimoine & Commerce declared: "Patrimoine & Commerce confirms the strong momentum in its business. This is underpinned by the ongoing enhancement of its property portfolio and the rigorous management of its assets. This performance highlights the resilience of the Group's business model and its ability to generate sustainable value creation. Patrimoine & Commerce therefore intends to continue strengthening its position as a leading player in France's low-cost retail park sector."

Agenda

February 18, 2027 2026 Full-Year Results

------------------------------------

About Patrimoine & Commerce

Patrimoine & Commerce owns and operates a real estate portfolio, largely comprising retail property, covering a total surface area of more than 560,000 sqm. The assets are mainly located in retail parks near mid-sized towns throughout France. Patrimoine & Commerce benefits from a significant identified deal flow that will enable it to feed its growth, in terms of both assets under development and operating assets.

Note:

1 The asset in Cherbourg is now fully consolidated.

Patrimoine & Commerce is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris.

ISIN code: FR0011027135 - Ticker: PAT

For more information: www.patrimoine-commerce.com

For any information, contact: 

PATRIMOINE & COMMERCE          PRESS - INVESTORS RELATIONS        
 
Managing Director            ACTUS finance et communication      
 
Eric DUVAL  
                  Phone: +33 (0)7 88 09 17 29 
contact@patrimoine-commerce.com                       
                  edovergne@actus.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: EN_CP Résultats 3T 2026 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 
       45 avenue Georges Mandel 
       75016 PARIS 
       France 
Phone:    +33146994762 
E-mail:    contact@patrimoine-commerce.com 
Internet:   https://www.patrimoine-commerce.com/ 
ISIN:     FR0011027135 
Euronext   PAT 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Third 
       quarter financial report 
EQS News ID: 2412024 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2412024 08-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2412024&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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