Patrimoine & Commerce: Q3 2026 RESULTS +5.0% IN GROSS RENTAL INCOME AT EUR45.4M

DJ PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: Q3 2026 RESULTS +5.0% IN GROSS RENTAL INCOME AT EUR45.4M

PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: Q3 2026 RESULTS +5.0% IN GROSS RENTAL INCOME AT EUR45.4M 08-Oct-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Q3 2026 RESULTS +5.0% in gross rental income at EUR45.4m Paris, October 8, 2026 The gross rental income of the real estate portfolio of Patrimoine & Commerce reached 45.4 million of euros for the first nine months of 2026, an increase of +5.0% compared to the first nine months of 2025. GROSS RENTAL INCOME in millions of euros - 9 months 30/09/26 30/09/25 Var. Var. % Constant Perimeter 42.3 42.5 (0.2) (0.4%) Acquisitions 1.0 0.1 +0.9 n/a Disposals 0.2 0.7 (0.5) n/a Consolidation scope change (1) 2.0 - +2.0 n/a Gross rental income 45.4 43.3 +2.2 +5.0%

This increase in gross rental income is explained by the asset portfolio movements and an evolution in the scope of full consolidation (+EUR2.4m). On a like-for-like basis, gross rental income remained stable: contractual lease indexation was near-zero, and the few temporary tenant movements were negligible.

Disposals

During the third quarter of 2026, Patrimoine & Commerce continued its asset rotation policy with the disposal of two commercial units, in Chauny (Haut-de-France) and in Chenove (Bourgogne-Franche-Comté), for a global amount of EUR1.9m.

Outlook

Eric Duval, Founder and Director of Patrimoine & Commerce declared: "Patrimoine & Commerce confirms the strong momentum in its business. This is underpinned by the ongoing enhancement of its property portfolio and the rigorous management of its assets. This performance highlights the resilience of the Group's business model and its ability to generate sustainable value creation. Patrimoine & Commerce therefore intends to continue strengthening its position as a leading player in France's low-cost retail park sector."

Agenda

February 18, 2027 2026 Full-Year Results

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About Patrimoine & Commerce

Patrimoine & Commerce owns and operates a real estate portfolio, largely comprising retail property, covering a total surface area of more than 560,000 sqm. The assets are mainly located in retail parks near mid-sized towns throughout France. Patrimoine & Commerce benefits from a significant identified deal flow that will enable it to feed its growth, in terms of both assets under development and operating assets.

Note:

1 The asset in Cherbourg is now fully consolidated.

Patrimoine & Commerce is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris.

ISIN code: FR0011027135 - Ticker: PAT

For more information: www.patrimoine-commerce.com

For any information, contact:

PATRIMOINE & COMMERCE PRESS - INVESTORS RELATIONS Managing Director ACTUS finance et communication Eric DUVAL Phone: +33 (0)7 88 09 17 29 contact@patrimoine-commerce.com edovergne@actus.fr

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: EN_CP Résultats 3T 2026

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 45 avenue Georges Mandel 75016 PARIS France Phone: +33146994762 E-mail: contact@patrimoine-commerce.com Internet: https://www.patrimoine-commerce.com/ ISIN: FR0011027135 Euronext PAT Ticker: AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Third quarter financial report EQS News ID: 2412024 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2412024 08-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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October 08, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)