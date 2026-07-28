Das Instrument 3SAA XS2472334XXX LEVERAGE SHARES -3AAPLETP ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2026The instrument 3SAA XS2472334XXX LEVERAGE SHARES -3AAPLETP ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2026Das Instrument 5QL0 KYG202881093 CHAILEASE HLDG CO. TA 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2026The instrument 5QL0 KYG202881093 CHAILEASE HLDG CO. TA 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2026Das Instrument NS2 AU0000082422 HARVEST TECH. GR. LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2026The instrument NS2 AU0000082422 HARVEST TECH. GR. LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2026Das Instrument RMC FR0000130395 REMY COINTREAU EO 1,60 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2026The instrument RMC FR0000130395 REMY COINTREAU EO 1,60 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2026Das Instrument BD0 BE0003573814 WHAT'S COOKING GROUP N.V. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2026The instrument BD0 BE0003573814 WHAT'S COOKING GROUP N.V. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2026Das Instrument AGR DE0005019004 AGROB IMMOB.AG ST EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2026The instrument AGR DE0005019004 AGROB IMMOB.AG ST EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2026Das Instrument 6YD GB00B7TW1V39 REDCENTRIC PLCLS-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2026The instrument 6YD GB00B7TW1V39 REDCENTRIC PLCLS-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2026Das Instrument 6DN FR0011027135 PATRIMO COMMERCE EO 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2026The instrument 6DN FR0011027135 PATRIMO COMMERCE EO 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2026Das Instrument R1EA AU0000196206 EV RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2026The instrument R1EA AU0000196206 EV RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2026Das Instrument H9W DE000A0LR4P1 HWA AG INH.O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2026The instrument H9W DE000A0LR4P1 HWA AG INH.O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2026Das Instrument AGR3 DE0005019038 AGROB IMMOB.AG VZO EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2026The instrument AGR3 DE0005019038 AGROB IMMOB.AG VZO EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2026