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WKN: A1JGAJ | ISIN: FR0011027135 | Ticker-Symbol: 6DN
Stuttgart
09.04.26 | 09:07
23,800 Euro
+0,85 % +0,200
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,90024,00009:27
Dow Jones News
09.04.2026 08:33 Uhr
204 Leser
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Patrimoine & Commerce: Q1 2026 RESULTS

DJ PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: Q1 2026 RESULTS 

PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: Q1 2026 RESULTS 
09-Apr-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
PRESS RELEASE 
 
Q1 2026 RESULTS 

Paris, April 9, 2026 

The gross rental income of the real estate portfolio of Patrimoine & Commerce reached 14.6 million of euros for the 
first three months of 2026, an increase of +1.6% compared to the first three months of 2025. 

GROSS RENTAL INCOME                                     

in millions of euros - 3 months    31/03/26    31/03/25    Var.     Var. % 
 
Constant Perimeter           14.2      14.2      +0.0     +0.1% 
 
Acquisitions              0.4       -        +0.4     n/a 
 
Disposals               -        0.2       (0.2)    n/a 
 
Gross rental income          14.6      14.3      +0.2     +1.6%

This increase is mainly explained by:

-- A like-for-like increase of +0.1%, mainly due to the contractual indexation of rents, reduced by some temporary

movements of tenants -- The full-year effect of acquisitions and disposals.

Disposals

During the first quarter of 2026, Patrimoine & Commerce continued its policy of divesting non-strategic assets with the sale of a property in Hénin-Beaumont (Hauts-de-France) for EUR3.2m, in line with appraisal value.

Outlook

Eric Duval, Founder and Director of Patrimoine & Commerce declared: « The results of the first quarter of 2026 confirm the strength of the Group's rental momentum, in line with previous years. Performance is based on proactive portfolio management, combining stability in current activity and a positive contribution from acquisitions, while pursuing a policy of targeted arbitrage of non-strategic assets. This strategy is fully in line with our ambition to sustainably strengthen our position as a leading player in low-cost retail parks in France".

Agenda

June 11, 2026 Annual General Meeting

July 23, 2026 First-Half 2026 results

October 8, 2026 Third-Quarter 2026 activity

------------------------------------

About Patrimoine & Commerce

Patrimoine & Commerce owns and operates a real estate portfolio, largely comprising retail property, covering a total surface area of more than 561,000 sqm. The assets are mainly located in retail parks near mid-sized towns throughout France. Patrimoine & Commerce benefits from a significant identified deal flow that will enable it to feed its growth, in terms of both assets under development and operating assets.

Patrimoine & Commerce is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris.

ISIN code: FR0011027135 - Mnémo code: PAT

For further information, go to: www.patrimoine-commerce.com

For information, please contact: 

PATRIMOINE & COMMERCE          PRESS - INVESTORS RELATIONS       
 
Eric DUVAL  
                  ACTUS finance & communication 
Managing Director  
                  Tel.: +33 (0)7 88 09 17 29       
contact@patrimoine-commerce.com 
                  edovergne@actus.fr

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: EN_CP Résultats 1T 2026 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 
       45 avenue Georges Mandel 
       75016 PARIS 
       France 
Phone:    +33146994762 
E-mail:    contact@patrimoine-commerce.com 
Internet:   https://www.patrimoine-commerce.com/ 
ISIN:     FR0011027135 
Euronext   PAT 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / First 
       quarter financial report 
EQS News ID: 2305202 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2305202 09-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2305202&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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