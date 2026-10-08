

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Tobacco company Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) Thursday confirmed its full-year outlook, with tobacco net revenue expected to grow at a low-single-digit rate and new-generation products (NGP) net revenue at a double-digit rate, both at constant currency.



Group adjusted operating profit growth is expected within the 3%-5% guidance range, while adjusted earnings per share is forecast to grow at a high-single-digit rate. Free cash flow is expected to exceed £2.2 billion.



The company also announced a £1.5 billion share buyback for fiscal 2027, which is expected to be completed by October 29, 2027.



Imperial Brands also said it remains confident of achieving at least £320 million in savings by 2030.



Full-year results are due on November 17.



On the LSE, Imperial Brands shares closed up 0.85% at 2,488p on Wednesday.



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