

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its full-year financial results on Tuesday, Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) announced the completion of programs in fiscal year 2026, which are expected to lead to a reduction of 2,100 roles globally.



Additionally, the Bristol-based company plans for a further reduction of between 2,100 and 2,500 roles by the end of 2030.



The move is part of the company's transformation strategy, which is estimated to generate cost savings of atleast 320 million pounds per annum by 2030.



The tobacco maker added that it intends to follow appropriate consultation processes during this move to provide support to its employees.



IMB.L was trading at 2,929.83 pence, down 1.58 percent on the London Stock Exchange.



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