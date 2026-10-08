FLSmidth A/S: FLS signs DKK 360 million order to supply its market-leading crushing and grinding technologies to a copper mine expansion project in Chile

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

8 October 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark

Leading mineral processing technology and service provider, FLSmidth (FLS), has received a DKK 360 million order to supply long-lead crushing and grinding technologies to a copper expansion project in Northern Chile.

Under the scope of the agreement, FLS will deliver the world's largest gyratory crusher: a 1,600 x 3,300 TSUV equipped with a 1,500 kW motor and a self-aligning main shaft assembly, as well as one 40 ft x 29 ft SAG mill and three 28 ft x 48 ft ball mills with combined installed power of more than 90 MW. The mills will feature high-efficiency Gearless Mill Drives, FLS Armor mill liners and latest-generation self-aligning main bearings. The SAG mill will include the world's largest SAG mill trommel screen, while the ball mills will be the largest installed in Chile. The order also includes commissioning services and one year of operating spares. Installation and commissioning are expected in late 2029 and early 2030.

As a leading supplier of crushing and grinding technologies, FLS brings decades of operating experience and a proven track record of delivering reliable, high-throughput gyratory crushers and ball mills. Combined with complementary technologies and lifecycle support, these solutions help customers improve efficiency, increase productivity and reduce total cost of ownership.

FLS is working closely the project's engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor to integrate its equipment and process expertise into the overall project design and execution. The collaboration supports alignment across the process flowsheet, equipment interfaces and delivery schedules for the new concentrator.

"This significant order reflects the trust placed in our proven crushing and grinding technologies. Working closely with our customer and the EPC contractor, we are bringing together our process expertise and equipment technologies to support reliable, energy-efficient performance and maximise productivity throughout the life of the operation," comments Qasim Abrahams, Products Business Line President at FLS.

The value of the order totals approximately DKK 360 million and was booked in the third quarter of 2026. The order does not change FLS's financial guidance for the full year 2026.





FLS crushing and grinding solutions

FLS crushing technologies are engineered to handle demanding applications and deliver high throughput, long service life and continuous productivity. The latest-generation TSUV gyratory crusher combines optimised speed with digital monitoring of crusher health and performance to reduce wear, maximise uptime and identify opportunities for further optimisation. Read more about FLS's crushing solutions here.

FLS ball mills and SAG mills deliver high throughput ore grinding with impressive energy efficiency, helping customers maximise mineral recovery and reduce total cost of ownership. In addition, our advanced process control system, digital tools and specially engineered mill liners enable greater uptime and increased productivity. Read more about FLS's grinding solutions here.





Contacts:

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, JannickLindegaard.Denholt@FLSmidth.com

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, Andreas.HolkjaerSandager@FLSmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, JannickLindegaard.Denholt@FLSmidth.com

Mia Storlöpare, +45 23 82 03 82, Mia.Storlopare@FLSmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

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