Original-Research: Semperit AG Holding - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to Semperit AG Holding
Conference feedback: Defending margins, investing in future
We hosted Semperit at our Paris conference. The company re-confirmed M&A ambitions until end of FY27e (eNuW) while emphasizing its positioning ahead of cyclical upcycle. In detail:
Overall, the strong H1 provides a solid foundation for the remainder of the year. To reach guidance, Semperit needs to deliver a further € 31m in operating EBITDA in H2, a material part of which we expect to come through in Q3. The implied Q4 requirement therefore looks conservative to us. Hence, we confirm BUY with a € 22 PT, based on DCF.
You can download the research here: semperit-ag-holding-2026-10-08-update-en-04dbd
For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research
Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
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2412210 08.10.2026 CET/CEST
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