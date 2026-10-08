Great Place To Work and Fortune Europe have recognised Experian as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Europe for the second-year running.

The 100 Best Companies to Work For Europe list is a comprehensive recognition for business excellence and employee experience, based on Great Place To Work's proprietary Trust Index Survey. Great Place To Work evaluates confidential feedback from employees, validating against HR data from participating companies. Only companies with consistently high survey responses from employees regardless of their role, department, or status in the company are honored with placement on the list.

Eligible companies have 500 or more employees and were represented on at least one national Best Workplaces List in Europe.

Jacky Simmonds, Chief People Officer, Experian, said: "We are thrilled to being named one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in Europe for the second year in a row. It's an incredibly proud moment for us at Experian, where we've striven to build a culture where people feel valued, supported, and inspired. This recognition belongs to our teams who bring their passion and commitment to bettering people's financial wellbeing every day."

Since it first began working with Great Place to Work in 2021, Experian has continued building on its commitment to employees through a collaborative and inclusive culture.

Reasons for Experian being recognised this year include:

An inclusive and welcoming culture, which empowers employees to feel included and part of a team, as well as being able to bring their full self to work

Flexibility and trust in employees and colleagues, facilitating better and more innovative work

Dedication to delivering purposeful work that has a direct and positive societal impact

Earning a spot on the list is an indicator of high levels of trust across the organisation, with more employees reporting a consistently positive experience at work.

"Congratulations to the 100 Best in Europe," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "From across the continent, these companies are the most trusted by their people, and in turn enjoy higher levels of agility, innovation, and performance."

"In a year of non-stop disruption, these companies didn't retreat to old formulas; they doubled down on trust," says Grethe Schepers, lists director, Europe at Fortune. "Congratulations to every workplace on our list for proving that a people-first culture is your greatest asset for navigating change."

Notes to editors:

Methodology:

Eligible companies have 500 or more employees and were represented on at least one national Best Workplaces List published by Great Place To Work in Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom during 2025 or early 2026.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and platforms. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Europe

Great Place To Work selected the 100 Best list by gathering and analyzing more than 1.5 million confidential survey responses representing the experiences of over 2.4 million employees in the region. Of those, 1.2 million responses came from companies eligible for this list, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Companies must be Great Place To Work Certified, have 500 employees or more, and be recognized on at least one national Best Workplaces list in Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom during 2025 or early 2026. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create generous, supportive, high-performance work experiences for every employee in the organization.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and sign up for the Great Place To Work LinkedIn newsletter, Culture Edge, to get the latest research on what drives business success.

About Fortune Media

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261008229836/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Ashley Jenkins, Corporate Communications Manager, UK&I, Experian

Tel: +44 7483 609414 Email: ash.jenkins@experian.com