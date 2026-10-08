

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Fast Retailing Co. (FRCOY) reported that, for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2026, profit attributable to owners of the parent company grew 25.3% to 542.52 billion yen, compared with 433.01 billion yen in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share was 1,765.70 yen compared with 1,409.32 yen in the previous year. Business profit increased 30.4% to 718.50 billion yen, up from 551.16 billion yen, prior year. Consolidated revenue was 3.96 trillion yen, up 16.6% compared with 3.40 trillion yen, prior year.



For year ending 31 August 2027, the company projects profit to owners of parent of 560.0 billion yen, and revenue of 4.45 trillion yen.



Fast Retailing shares are trading at 75,080 yen on Tokyo Exchange, up 0.40%.



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