Prisma Properties AB: Prisma continues to grow with Axfood - develops new Hemköp store in Malmköping

Prisma Properties has signed a ten-year lease agreement for the establishment of a new Hemköp store in Malmköping. The store will comprise close to 1,300 square metres of lettable area and generate an annual rental value of approximately SEK 2.5 million, including electric vehicle charging.

The new store will be developed on part of the Grinda 2:9 property at the entrance to Malmköping in Flen Municipality. Hemköp will therefore relocate from its current location in central Malmköping. Prisma has also signed a 20-year lease agreement covering four electric vehicle charging points adjacent to the store.

The lease agreement with Dagab AB is conditional upon completion of the land acquisition as well as the zoning plan and building permit obtaining legal force. The zoning process is ongoing and construction is planned to commence during spring 2027. The store is expected to be completed and open during spring 2028.

The project is one of several upcoming grocery retail developments and means that Prisma continues to expand its collaboration with Axfood and its retail chains.

"We continue to grow together with Axfood in several locations across Sweden, which is very encouraging. The establishment of a new Hemköp store in Malmköping is yet another example of our ability to create attractive retail destinations for leading grocery operators. The development enables Hemköp to offer a larger and more modern store in the town, while also strengthening our exposure to the grocery retail segment," says Thomas Hansen, Business Developer at Prisma Properties.

"We are very pleased to be part of Malmköping's continued development. A new and modern Hemköp store is not only an investment in our own business, but also in the community and its future. We want to create an attractive meeting place for both today's and tomorrow's customers and contribute to a vibrant and growing Malmköping," says Fredrik Alexandersson, Store Owner of Hemköp in Malmköping.

For more information, please contact:

Mari Edberg, Head of Communications, Prisma Properties

mari.edberg@prismaproperties.se

+46 76-800 01 95

About Prisma Properties

Prisma Properties is a leading owner and developer of modern retail properties in the Nordics. The company focuses on properties for groceries, discount stores, and the QSR sectors (quick service restaurants). Prisma Properties currently owns approximately 180 properties in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm. Read more at: prismaproperties.se/en/.