Prisma Properties AB: Prisma continues to grow with Willys

Prisma Properties has signed a ten-year lease agreement for the establishment of a new Willys grocery store in Ljusdal. The store will comprise approximately 3,000 square metres of lettable area and is expected to generate annual rental income of approximately SEK 4.3 million, including revenue from EV charging.

Prisma Properties has entered into a land allocation agreement with the Municipality of Ljusdal regarding the property Östernäs 11:4, located in an established retail area adjacent to the E45 highway. At the same time, Prisma has signed a 10-year lease agreement with Dagab AB for the establishment of a Willys store at the site, as well as a 20-year agreement covering several EV charging points that will be installed directly adjacent to the new store.

The lease agreements are conditional upon building permit approval and land acquisition. Construction is scheduled to commence during the first quarter of 2027, and the Willys store is expected to open during the second quarter of 2028.

The project represents another important step in Prisma's expansion within the grocery segment.

"Willys is a very strong player in the Swedish grocery market, and we look forward to delivering yet another project together. The establishment in Ljusdal strengthens our exposure to grocery retail, a segment characterised by stable demand and long-term tenant relationships, which remains a clear growth focus for us," says Thomas Hansen, Business Developer at Prisma Properties.

"We look forward to opening a store in Ljusdal. This is a long-awaited establishment that strengthens our presence in the region. With the new store, we are making it easier for more people to shop for good food at low prices close to home, while also contributing to strengthening local retail," says Heinz Möller, Head of Establishment at Willys.

"Attracting new establishments to Ljusdal has been one of my most important priorities as Chair of the Municipal Executive Board. I am therefore particularly pleased with today's announcement. A new grocery store creates jobs, competition and better everyday services. The fact that a company such as Prisma is choosing to invest in Östernäs shows that Ljusdal is a municipality to be reckoned with and that our long-term efforts are delivering results," says Pernilla Färlin (M), Chair of the Municipal Executive Board.

For more information, please contact:

Mari Edberg, Head of Communications, Prisma Properties

mari.edberg@prismaproperties.se

+46 76-800 01 95

About Prisma Properties

Prisma Properties is a leading owner and developer of modern retail properties in the Nordics. The company focuses on properties for groceries, discount stores, and the QSR sectors (quick service restaurants). Prisma Properties currently owns approximately 180 properties in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm. Read more at: prismaproperties.se/en/.