Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties Interim Report Q3 2026

Prisma Properties reports one of its strongest quarterly results to date. Since the listing in June 2024, the company's earnings capacity, measured as profit from property management on a twelve-month basis, has more than doubled from SEK 1.13 to SEK 2.33 per share. During the third quarter, profit from property management increased by 28% to SEK 78 million and profit for the period amounted to SEK 524 million.

Q3, July - September 2026

Rental income: SEK 181 (123)

Net operating income: SEK 156 (109) million

Net financial items: SEK -67 (-37) million

Profit from property management: SEK 78 (61) million

Changes in value of properties: SEK 465 (56) million, corresponding to an increase in value of 3.8% (0.7)

Net profit for the period: SEK 524 (108) million, equating to SEK 3.20 (0.66) per share before and after dilution

Net lettings: SEK 0 (19) million

Net lettings excluding the effect of NRG Pizza's bankruptcy: SEK 11 million

The impact of NRG Pizza's bankruptcy is reflected in the income statement, net leasing, earnings capacity and occupancy rate. The impact is considered temporary and is being addressed during Q4

January - September 2026

Rental income: SEK 491 (354) million

Net operating income: SEK 429 (303) million

Net financial items: SEK -173 (-112) million

Profit from property management: SEK 217 (154) million

Changes in value of properties: SEK 609 (147) million, corresponding to an increase in value of 5.0% (1.8)

Net lettings: SEK 33 (50) million

Net profit for the period: SEK 749 (231) million, equating to SEK 4.56 (1.41) per share before and after dilution

CEO's Comments

"I am proud of what we have achieved since the listing. Delivering one of our strongest quarterly results to date while more than doubling our earnings capacity since June 2024 is clear evidence that our strategy is working. We have remained focused on selective acquisitions and profitable in-house project development, and it is inspiring to see this now translating into increasingly strong earnings"

"Demand for new and modern premises remains high across all our markets. The investments we make today create tomorrow's cash flow, and our in-house project development enables us to continue growing profitably while building a modern, high-quality property portfolio. With a strong balance sheet, low maintenance requirements and a high level of project activity, we have a solid foundation for continued earnings growth and long-term cash flows," says Fredrik Mässing, CEO of Prisma Properties.

The full CEO statement is available in the interim report.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Mässing, CEO

fredrik.massing@prismaproperties.se

+46 (0)70-277 01 48



Martin Lindqvist, CFO

martin.lindqvist@prismaproperties.se

+46 (0)70-785 97 02

This information is information that Prisma Properties is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 07:00 CEST.

About Prisma Properties

Prisma Properties is a leading owner and developer of modern retail properties in the Nordics. The company focuses on properties for groceries, discount stores, and the QSR sectors (quick service restaurants). Prisma Properties currently owns approximately 180 properties in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm. Read more at: prismaproperties.se/en/.