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WKN: A2DTQL | ISIN: DK0060817898 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G9
Frankfurt
08.10.26 | 09:55
7,860 Euro
+6,50 % +0,480
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GREENMOBILITY A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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GREENMOBILITY A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2026 07:10 Uhr
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GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility trading update: 9% Revenue Growth and 12% EBITDA Improvement in Q3-2026

Company Announcement no. 213 - 2026

Copenhagen, 8 October 2026

Inside information

GreenMobility trading update: 9% Revenue Growth and 12% EBITDA Improvement in Q3-2026

GreenMobility generated a revenue growth of 9% in Q3-2026 compared to Q3-2025, reaching DKK 44.5 million. EBITDA increased 12% compared to Q3-2025, reaching DKK 19.0 million.

The EBITDA-margin improved to 42.6% in Q3-2026 from 41.5% in Q3-2025.

The Company generated a revenue growth of 6% in the first nine months of 2026 compared to 2025, reaching DKK 121.7 million. EBITDA increased 16% compared to the first nine months of 2025, reaching DKK 47.8 million.

Q3-2026 compared to Q3-2025

  • Revenue increased by 9% from DKK 41.0 million to DKK 44.5 million
  • EBITDA improved by 12% from DKK 17.0 million to DKK 19.0 million

Guidance

GreenMobility maintains its updated financial guidance for the financial year 2026:

  • Revenue growth of 5-9% compared with FY2025
  • EBITDA growth of 12-16% compared with FY2025

CEO Kasper Gjedsted will present the Q3-2026 Trading Statement at a virtual live event for investors on 14 October at 13:00. It is already possible to register for the presentation and submit questions in advance. Registration is open to everyone and can be done via the link:

GreenMobility - Presentation of the Q3 2026 Trading Statement - Inderes

Contact and further information

Kasper Gjedsted CEO, +45 21 41 80 30: kg@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars and vans. Users have access to these vehicles via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily, weekly or monthly basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,500 EVs in Copenhagen and Aarhus. Expanding its platform to embrace future mobility solutions, GreenMobility targets the commencement of operating fully autonomous vehicles in Copenhagen in H1 2027.

GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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