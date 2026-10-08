GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility initiates previously announced share buyback programme of DKK 5 million, increases maximum number of shares under its share buyback programme of up to 89,000 and appoints lead manager.

Company Announcement no. 214 - 2026

Copenhagen, 8 October 2026

GreenMobility initiates previously announced share buyback programme of DKK 5 million, increases maximum number of shares under its share buyback programme of up to 89,000 and appoints lead manager.

As announced in Company Announcement no. 212-2026, on 28 August 2026 the Board of Directors of GreenMobility A/S ("GreenMobility" or the "Company") resolved to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 5,000,000, commencing on 9 October 2026 and expiring on 31 December 2026. The programme is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026.

On 8 October 2026, the Board of Directors has resolved to increase the maximum number of shares that may be acquired under the programme from 73,500 shares to 89,000 shares, corresponding to 1.50 % of the Company's total share capital. The increase provides flexibility to utilise the full allocated amount in the event of fluctuations in the share price. The maximum amount of DKK 5,000,000 and the duration of the programme are unchanged. The increase is within the authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting.

The purpose of the programme is to (i) meet obligations arising from the Company's existing warrant programmes for employees and members of the Executive Management, and (ii) reduce the Company's share capital. Shares acquired for the latter purpose may be proposed for cancellation at a future general meeting, in line with the Company's capital allocation policy. The allocation of acquired shares between the two purposes has not yet been determined.

The programme is structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Rules").

ABG Sundal Collier has been appointed lead manager. It will make all trading decisions under the programme independently of and without influence from GreenMobility.

As at the date of this announcement, GreenMobility holds 69,943 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.18% of the Company's total share capital of 5,916,553 shares.

Transactions under the programme will be announced at least every seven trading days. For further details on the background, terms and purpose of the programme, please refer to Company Announcement no. 212-2026.

Background for the programme as well as terms and purpose of the programme are described in detail in company announcement no 212-2026 of 28 August 2026.

Contact and further information

Tue Østergaard, Chairman of the Board of Directors, +45 31 34 39 64

Mads Korning, CFO and Head of ESG, +45 42 55 05 18 e-mail: mak@greenmobility.com

This announcement does not constitute investment advice. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars and vans. Users have access to these vehicles via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily, weekly or monthly basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,500 EVs in Copenhagen and Aarhus. Expanding its platform to embrace future mobility solutions, GreenMobility targets the commencement of operating fully autonomous vehicles in Copenhagen in H1 2027.

GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.