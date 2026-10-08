

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer spending increased for the sixth straight month in August, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Household consumption rose 2.1 percent annually in August, faster than the 1.2 percent growth in July.



Consumers spent 5.5 percent more on durable goods as they bought more cars, electrical appliances, and household goods. Households also spent 2.1 percent more on food, and the increase in the purchase of other goods such as energy and personal care items was 0.1 percent.



During August, consumers purchased 1.4 percent more services, primarily in transport and communication, medical services, recreation and culture, housing, and the hospitality sector



In September, conditions for consumption were slightly less favorable than in August, as entrepreneurs in the manufacturing sector were less positive about the future development of employment in their companies.



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