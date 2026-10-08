

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (SVNDY, SVNDF, 3382.T), a Japanese retail holdings company, on Thursday posted a rise in net income for the first half. In addition, the retailer has reaffirmed annual guidance.



For the six-month period to August 31, the company recorded a net profit of JPY 124.444 billion, or JPY 54.25 per share, compared with JPY 121.802 billion, or JPY 47.83 per share in the same period last year.



Operating income moved up to JPY 232.280 billion from JPY 208.388 billion in the previous year. Revenue from operations was JPY 5.460 trillion, less than JPY 5.616 trillion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to February 28, 2027 (the full year), the company still expects net income of JPY 278 billion, or JPY 121.90 per share, with an operating profit of JPY 425 billion, on revenue from operations of JPY 10.430 trillion.



For the 12-month period to February 28, 2026, Seven & i Holdings had reported net income of JPY 292.760 billion, or JPY 118.80 per share, with an operating profit of JPY 422.993 billion, on revenue from operations of JPY 10.430 trillion.



For the full year, the retailer still intends to pay a total dividend of JPY 60 per share, higher than last year's JPY 50 per share.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News