Completes Maiden Drill Program; All Six Revelstoke Trend Holes Intersect Stacked Sulphide Mineralization, Assays Pending; and Adds a Technical Expert to the Advisory Board

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Silver Pony Resources Corp. (CSE: PONY) (FSE: BJ40) (OTCID: PONIF) (formerly Carlyle Commodities Corp.) ("Silver Pony" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update following completion of its 2026 drill program at the Silver Pony Project (the "Project") in southeastern British Columbia, as announced on October 1, 2026. The program was the first drilling in the Company's history on the Project and comprised ten holes totaling 2,280.17 meters across three targets: the Revelstoke Trend (6 holes; 1,010.60 meters), Black Warrior (2 holes; 651.17 meters) and Old Gold (2 holes; 618.40 meters).

Highlights:

Core logging is complete, and samples representing the full length of every hole have been submitted to the laboratory for assay.

All six holes drilled at the Revelstoke Trend (SP-26-005 to SP-26-010) intersected multiple stacked mineralized intervals within the same marble and schist package (Table 1) *.

Galena and pyrite were visually observed in stacked horizons in five of the six holes (SP-26-005 to SP-26-009), including the 7.5-meter downhole interval in SP-26-009 reported on October 1, 2026*. Pyrite was observed in SP-26-010.

Assay results are pending for all ten holes, and three-dimensional structural interpretation of the drilling and mapping data is underway.

Dr. Olga Ankindinova, Ph.D., P.Geo., CEO and Principal Geologist of SubSurface Intelligence Consulting Group, has joined the Company's Advisory Board.

* Geological observations were made from core logging and are qualitative. They indicate that mineralization is present, not what grade it carries. The metal content of these intersections will be known only when laboratory assay results are received, and readers are cautioned to await those results before drawing conclusions.

Each Revelstoke Trend hole intersected multiple stacked intervals along the marble and schist contacts predicted by surface mapping. In five of the six holes, these contacts host vein breccia with fine-grained to semi-massive galena and pyrite, accompanied by magnetite, similar in style to mineralization observed at the historic workings. SP-26-010 intersected pyrite-bearing intervals (Table 1). A core orientation tool was used from SP-26-008 onward, allowing the orientation of the mineralized contacts to be measured.

The first three holes were drilled from a pad below the historic workings. The final three were drilled from a second pad on the valley floor, roughly 200 meters away, to test the same package at depth. Table 1 summarizes the mineralized intervals logged in each hole. Drill collar locations, azimuths, dips and hole lengths for all ten holes were reported in Table 2 of the Company's news release dated October 1, 2026.

Table 1 - Multiple stacked mineralized intervals from the detailed geological logs, Revelstoke Trend, SP-26-005 to SP-26-010

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Sulphides observed SP-26-005 3.40 7.10 3.70 Galena, pyrite 8.80 14.20 5.40 37.05 40.20 3.15 96.10 98.60 2.50 SP-26-006 1.90 26.50 24.60(1) Galena, pyrite 57.00 57.55 0.55 58.00 59.20 1.20 60.70 61.05 0.35 63.10 63.25 0.15 SP-26-007 3.25 3.50 0.25 Galena, pyrite 18.05 18.70 0.65 20.12 21.00 0.88 43.25 43.75 0.50 SP-26-008 55.30 56.10 0.80 Galena, pyrite 56.60 56.80 0.20 60.20 60.60 0.40 80.30 80.70 0.40 81.10 82.00 0.90 121.85 122.15 0.30 143.20 143.40 0.20 144.20 144.25 0.05 SP-26-009 78.20 80.10 1.90 Galena, pyrite 156.50 164.00 7.50 SP-26-010 117.15 117.86 0.71 Pyrite 117.86 118.51 0.65 217.90 218.40 0.50

Intervals are downhole lengths from the detailed geological logs. They refine the preliminary logging intervals reported on August 27 and October 1, 2026. True widths are not yet known. These are qualitative core observations, not assay results.

(1) Marble unit that locally carries sulphides. It is a lithological interval containing mineralization, not a continuously mineralized interval.

The four holes drilled at the Black Warrior and Old Gold targets intersected marble and limestone, the host rocks the Company is targeting for replacement-style mineralization, but did not intersect significant sulphide mineralization. These holes were sited largely on historical data, and the first was drilled while detailed surface mapping of the area was still underway. That mapping has since identified galena-bearing veins and sulphide-bearing shear zones along limestone contacts that were not tested by this drilling. Surface samples from these features have been submitted for assay. Core from all four holes has also been submitted, and those results will be used as trace-element data, together with the new mapping, to define the next drill targets in this area.

With the 2026 program complete, assay results are pending for all ten holes and will be reported once final laboratory certificates are received and reviewed. Three-dimensional structural interpretation of the drilling and mapping data is underway ahead of the next phase of work.

Chris Furey, Silver Pony's VP of Exploration, commented: "A maiden drill program is where new discoveries start, and Revelstoke gave us what we were hoping to see. All six holes from two pads cut multiple stacked mineralized intervals in the same marble and schist package, right where our mapping told us to look, and five of them carried visible galena. You rarely see that kind of consistency on a first pass at a target. In our view, the geology is consistent with a carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) style system, and the assays will tell us what it carries. We're looking forward to those results and to planning the next phase of work at Revelstoke."

Advisory Board Appointment

The Company is pleased to announce that Olga Ankindinova, Ph.D., P.Geo., has joined its Advisory Board. Dr. Ankindinova is CEO and Principal Geologist of SubSurface Intelligence Consulting Group, a Vancouver-based, doctoral-level consultancy providing geological, exploration and geotechnical services to the mineral exploration, mining and infrastructure sectors.

Dr. Ankindinova brings more than 15 years of geoscience experience guiding discovery and development. Her expertise spans regional geology, mineral systems and advanced exploration techniques, including geological mapping, geochemical sampling, geophysics, drilling and resource estimation. She has led projects from grassroots prospecting through brownfield optimization, with a focus on data-driven targeting, deposit modelling, technical reporting, permitting and stakeholder engagement. She holds a Ph.D. from Memorial University of Newfoundland, is registered as a Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia, and is a two-time recipient of the Chevron Canada Limited Rising Star Award. Dr. Ankindinova has served as a geological consultant to the Company and as the Qualified Person for its technical disclosure.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Drill core is NQ diameter, logged by a geoscientist, split in half with a core saw, and one half is bagged, tagged and sealed for shipment while the other half is retained in a secure facility. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the laboratory. Certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates are inserted at a combined rate of 5%. Core samples have been submitted to Actlabs, an independent ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory in Kamloops, B.C., for gold by fire assay and silver and base metals by four-acid digestion. Drill core assay results will be reported once final certificates are received and reviewed.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Mr. Hanson has verified the geological and drilling information disclosed herein through review of drill logs, collar and downhole survey records, sampling protocols and records, and associated quality assurance and quality control documentation. The geological observations disclosed in this news release are qualitative; as assay results are pending, they have not been verified against laboratory analytical data, and the presence of sulphide minerals does not establish the grade or metal content of any interval. Historical information regarding the historic workings referenced in this news release has not been verified by the Qualified Person.

No assay results from the 2026 drill program are reported in this news release. Drill-core assay results will be disclosed following receipt and review of final laboratory certificates and completion of the associated QA/QC review.

The Company's updated website and investor materials can be accessed through the following:

Website: https://silverponyresources.com

Investor Presentation: Here

LinkedIn: Here

X: Here

About Silver Pony Resources Corp.

The Company is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The Company's material property is the exploration stage Silver Pony Project, comprising 37 contiguous mineral tenures totaling 37,022.88 hectares in southeastern British Columbia, within the Slocan Mining District and Revelstoke Mining District.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of Silver Pony regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "plans", "expects", "believes", "in our view", "is consistent with", "potential" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "will" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include, without limitation, statements regarding: the timing of receipt, review and reporting of assay results from the 2026 drill program and from surface samples collected at the Black Warrior and Old Gold targets, and the completion of the associated QA/QC review; the interpretation of the geological observations from core logging, including the presence, continuity, geometry, true width and metal content of the stacked mineralized intervals at the Revelstoke Trend and their similarity to mineralization observed at the historic workings; management's preliminary interpretation that the geology at the Revelstoke Trend is consistent with a carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) style system; the potential for the Project to yield a discovery; the three-dimensional structural interpretation of the drilling and mapping data; the use of trace-element data from core, surface sample results and the new mapping to define future drill targets at the Black Warrior and Old Gold targets, including the galena-bearing veins and sulphide-bearing shear zones not tested by the 2026 drilling; the planning, scope and timing of the next phase of work at the Project, including at the Revelstoke Trend; and the anticipated contributions of the Company's Advisory Board, including Dr. Ankindinova.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: assay results may not confirm the presence of significant silver, lead, zinc, gold or other metal values in the logged intervals; qualitative visual core observations may not correspond to assay results; the true widths, continuity, geometry, grade or extent of mineralization may differ from current interpretations; the geology at the Revelstoke Trend may not prove to be consistent with a carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) style system; the 2026 drill program may not result in a discovery of economic mineralization, and the Project has no mineral resources or mineral reserves; historical information regarding the historic workings has not been verified by a Qualified Person and may not be reliable, and mineralization intersected in drilling may not be similar to that at the historic workings; the three-dimensional structural interpretation may not support the Company's geological model or targeting; trace-element data, surface sample results and mapping may not result in the definition of drill targets at the Black Warrior and Old Gold targets; exploration results may not be as anticipated; the Company may not undertake or complete planned exploration or future work programs on the anticipated timing or at all; delays in receiving or reviewing laboratory results, or the identification of issues during QA/QC review; the availability of equipment, personnel and contractors; the ability of the Company to retain the services of its advisors and consultants; adverse weather, access or site conditions; the Company's ability to obtain sufficient financing; the receipt and maintenance of required permits and approvals; title to mineral tenures; relations with Indigenous communities and other stakeholders; changes in commodity prices and general economic, market and business conditions; environmental and regulatory risks; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: final laboratory certificates and assay results will be received, reviewed and reported within the anticipated timeframe; the assay results will accurately reflect the mineral content of the sampled core and surface samples; the Company's interpretation of drilling, mapping and geological logging data and its structural model will be reasonably supported by the available information; the results of the 2026 program will warrant further exploration; the Company will have sufficient capital to fund planned exploration activities; equipment, personnel, contractors and advisors will be available when required; weather, access and site conditions will be favourable; all necessary permits and approvals will be obtained and maintained; the Company will maintain good standing of its mineral tenures and constructive relationships with Indigenous communities and other stakeholders; and there will be no material adverse changes to applicable laws or regulations or other conditions affecting the Project.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318028