KALDVIK AS (KLDVK): Further update on jellyfish event in Reyðarfjörður

Frøya, 7 October 2026

Reference is made to Kaldvík AS' ("Kaldvík" or the "Company") stock exchange announcements on 6 and 15 September 2026 regarding the jellyfish event affecting the Company's farming sites in Reyðarfjörður, and to the announcement on 1 October 2026 regarding the waiver agreement with the Company's lenders. In the 1 October announcement, the Company noted that the jellyfish event had negatively affected its biological production and financial position.

Following continued monitoring and assessment, the Company estimates that the event has resulted in approximately 11.5 percentage points of additional mortality in the affected 2025 generation since 4 September 2026. This compares with approximately 6.5 percentage points reported on 15 September 2026.

Jellyfish presence in Reyðarfjörður has subsided. Biological conditions at the affected sites have normalized, and mortality and appetite have returned to normal levels.

Based on the Company's current assessment, Kaldvík's harvest guidance for 2026 remains unchanged at approximately 17,000 tonnes.

The Company will provide further information on its biological performance in connection with its Q3 2026 presentation on 13 November 2026.

About Kaldvík AS

Kaldvík is the leading salmon farmer in Iceland. Kaldvík has a well-developed and fully integrated value chain, enabling the Group to provide its customers with a sustainable premium product. Kaldvík is dual-listed on Euronext Growth Oslo and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland. See www.kaldvik.is for more information about the Company.