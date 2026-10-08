

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 08.10.2026 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG CUTS HARWORTH TO 'HOLD' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 187 (195) PENCE - BERENBERG CUTS ON THE BEACH GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 240 (280) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES ABERDEEN GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 275 (270) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES BRIDGEPOINT PRICE TARGET TO 460 (430) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES ANGLO AMERICAN PRICE TARGET TO 4800 (4600) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES GLENCORE PRICE TARGET TO 690 (650) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES RIO TINTO PRICE TARGET TO 7400 (7300) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL'



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