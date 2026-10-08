

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK permanent job placements increased for the second straight month in September, while permanent pay growth slowed for the first time in four months, a report compiled by S&P Global showed Thursday.



There was a back-to-back increase in permanent placements in September with the rate of growth hitting the strongest in four years, the KPMG/REC Report on Jobs said.



The improvement reflects rising activity levels at employers and efforts to expand capacity amid improved business confidence. Temp billings also increased in September but the increase was the least pronounced in five months.



Despite competition for highly skilled workers, permanent salary growth slowed for the first time in four months. Temp pay rates also increased at a softer pace.



Further, there was another fall in demand for workers. However, the rate of contraction slowed to the weakest in just over two years. Both permanent and temporary vacancies decreased at moderate rates.



The availability of candidates to fill roles continued to rise amid reports of redundancies and fewer job opportunities. That said, the rate of expansion was the slowest in three years.



The permanent jobs market is revving its engine and the last time such a sustained run of growth in permanent placements was seen between March 2021 and September 2022, Recruitment and Employment Confederation Interim Chief Executive Maxine Bligh said.



'If this trend continues, we could see genuine mome ntum building across the labour market, with both permanent and temporary hiring moving in the same direction, which is encouraging for jobseekers and the economy,' Bligh added.



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