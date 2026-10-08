

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales growth moderated less than expected in August, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles, rose a calendar-adjusted 4.3 percent year-on-year in August, slower than the 5.1 percent increase in July, which was the quickest growth in four months. The expected increase was 4.2 percent.



Automotive fuel sales in specialized stores fell 3.2 percent annually, a decline that significantly contributed to the overall slowdown in retail sales expansion. The annual sales growth of food products remained stable at 3.0 percent, while that of non-food items improved from 6.5 percent to 7.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales moved up 0.2 percent in August.



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