Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - GRG Resources Corp. (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF) (formerly Golden Arrow Resources Corporation) ("GRG Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that that the Company's name has been changed to GRG Resources Corp. (the "Name Change"). The board of directors of the Company passed a resolution approving the Name Change in accordance with the articles of the Company.

The Company's common shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the Company's current stock symbol "GRG" and through the OTCQB under the symbol "GARWF" at the opening of trading on October 14, 2026. The new CUSIP / ISIN assigned to the Company's common shares is 39819G103 / CA39819G1XXX.

"It has been a year of changes for the Company, and we have emerged from a successful transaction invigorated and ready to chart our next course. So after more than 20 years operating as Golden Arrow, we decided the time was right to modernize our brand to support our new endeavors, while respecting the roots of the company. While our name has changed, our experienced team, and commitment to our shareholders remains unchanged. This new name is an important part of our next chapter as we continue to build on our strengths, pursue new opportunities and create value for our shareholders," stated Nikolaos Cacos, GRG Resources President & CEO.

The Name Change does not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders"). There is no consolidation or division of capital associated with the Name Change. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Name Change. Issued certificates or direct registration statements representing Common Shares will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages Shareholders to contact their broker with any questions regarding the Name Change.

About GRG Resources

GRG Resources is a mineral exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. GRG Resources is actively exploring a portfolio of projects in Chile and Argentina. The Company is an affiliated company of the Grosso Group, a resource focused management organization that provides operational support to its affiliated companies as they advance quality resource projects.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.grgresources.com.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes the expectation that the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new name and CUSIP/ISIN numbers on the timeline anticipated.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation that the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new name and CUSIP/ISIN numbers on the timeline anticipated.

Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation, that the Company's common shares may not commence trading under the new name and CUSIP/ISIN numbers on the timeline anticipated.

Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this news release. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this news release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this news release.

The forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date they were originally made. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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