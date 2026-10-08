Main Street Capital Corporation: Main Street Announces Third Quarter 2026 Private Loan Portfolio Activity

HOUSTON, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce the following recent activity in its private loan portfolio. During the third quarter of 2026, Main Street originated new or increased commitments in its private loan portfolio totaling $157.2 million and funded total investments across its private loan portfolio with a cost basis totaling $162.0 million.

The following represent notable new private loan commitments and investments during the third quarter of 2026:

$30.0 million in a first lien senior secured term loan, $16.9 million in a first lien senior secured revolver, $18.8 million in a first lien senior secured delayed draw term loan and $1.1 million in equity to a distributor of medium-voltage cables and accessories;

$35.2 million in a first lien senior secured term loan, $6.4 million in a first lien senior secured revolver, $12.8 million in a first lien senior secured delayed draw term loan and $1.6 million in equity to a provider of manufacturer representation and power systems integration services; and

$17.9 million in a first lien senior secured term loan, $5.3 million in a first lien senior secured revolver and $1.6 million in equity to a manufacturer of industrial mixing equipment.

As of September 30, 2026, Main Street's private loan portfolio included total investments at cost of approximately $2.1 billion across 86 unique companies. The private loan portfolio, as a percentage of cost, included 92.6% invested in first lien senior secured debt investments and 7.4% invested in equity investments or other securities.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides customized long-term debt and equity capital solutions to lower middle market companies and debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides customized "one-stop" debt and equity financing solutions within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street seeks to partner with private equity fund sponsors and primarily invests in secured debt investments in its private loan investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's private loan portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

Main Street, through its wholly-owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC dba Main Street Capital Partners ("MSCP Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSCP Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

Contacts:

Main Street Capital Corporation

Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, [email protected]

Ryan R. Nelson, CFO, [email protected]

713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / [email protected]

Zach Vaughan / [email protected]

713-529-6600

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation