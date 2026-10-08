Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - GRG Resources Corp. (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF) (formerly Golden Arrow Resources Corporation) ("GRG Resources" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into the following services agreements:

Resource Stock Digest ("RSD"):

Under the terms of the agreement (the "RSD Agreement"), among other things, RSD has agreed to provide certain promotional services to the Company in accordance with Policy 3.4 -- Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

RSD has been engaged for a 12-month advertising and marketing program for an initial cash fee of US$8,500 and US$2,450 every month in arrears. RSD conducts interviews with the Company and produces its own content that is distributed to RSD's subscriber base. RSD is owned and operated by Gerardo Del Real and Nick Hodge in Round Rock, Texas. Messrs. Del Real and Hodge are not shareholders of the Company as at the date of the RSD Agreement. RSD and Messrs. Del Real and Hodge are at arm's length to the Company and have no relationship with the Company outside of this agreement.

There are no performance factors contained in the RSD Agreement and RSD will not receive common shares or options as compensation. Further, RSD and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services ("Think Ink"):

The Company has engaged Think Ink to provide corporate awareness and digital marketing services.

Think Ink will leverage its expertise in native and display advertising, video content distribution, social media coverage, and targeted email marketing to enhance the Company's digital presence and expand market awareness. The Company has budgeted up to US$53,500 (the "Compensation") for the 3-month agreement.

Compensation to Think Ink does not include any securities of the Company, and Think Ink does not hold any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company. Think Ink is at arm's length to the Company and has no relationship with the Company outside of this engagement. Think Ink is a California-based marketing firm established in 1991.

Both agreements are subject to approval by the TSXV.

About GRG Resources

GRG Resources is a mineral exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. GRG Resources is actively exploring a portfolio of projects in Chile and Argentina. The Company is an affiliated company of the Grosso Group, a resource focused management organization that provides operational support to its affiliated companies as they advance quality resource projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

Nikolaos Cacos,

President and CEO

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.grgresources.com.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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