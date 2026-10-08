Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Epic Gold Corp. (CSE: EPG) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 6341) ("Epic Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), for the McKinnon Deposit at its optioned Hawkins Gold Project ("Hawkins" or the "Project") located 80 km south-southwest of Hearst, Ontario.

Highlights:

Inferred Mineral Resource of approximately 440,000 ounces of gold (14.0 Mt at an average grade of 0.98 g/t Au), comprising a pit-constrained and an out-of-pit (underground) component;

Pit-constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 360,000 ounces (12.6 Mt at 0.89 g/t Au) at a 0.24 g/t Au cut-off;

Out-of-pit (underground) Inferred Mineral Resource of 80,000 ounces (1.4 Mt at 1.82 g/t Au) at a 1.2 g/t Au cut-off;

The MRE assumes a gold price of US$3,500/oz Au at a gold recovery of 93%;

The MRE supersedes the historical estimate previously disclosed for the Project and is the first current Mineral Resource Estimate reported by Epic Gold for the Hawkins Project; and

The Project is accessible year-round by all-weather road, is crossed by the Algoma Central Railway, and lies approximately 80 km south-southwest of the regional service centre of Hearst, Ontario.

Rod Husband, P.Geo., President & CEO of Epic Gold, commented: "The Hawkins Project now hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 440,000 ounces of gold on a road and rail-accessible property in Ontario. What stands out to us is how little of the broader system has been tested. The McKinnon Deposit accounts for roughly 3.7 kilometres of a considerably longer mineralized structure, with most of the Mineral Resource located within approximately 200 metres of surface. Our near-term work will focus on systematically exploring the broader Puskuta Deformation Zone to better understand the full lateral extent of the gold mineralization, followed by depth-extension and infill drilling to assess whether confidence in the current Mineral Resource can be improved."

The Mineral Resource Estimate is based on a drill hole database with 185 drill holes totalling 33,414 metres in the MRE area. Further details on the supporting drill hole database and MRE parameters and assumptions are set out below.

Mineral Resource Estimate

The McKinnon Mineral Resource Estimate has an effective date of September 11, 2026 and is summarized in Table 1. The Mineral Resource is reported entirely in the Inferred Mineral Resource classification and is considered amenable to open pit and out-of-pit (underground) mining methods.

Near-surface Mineral Resources are constrained within a conceptual optimized pit shell, and Mineral Resources below and outside that shell within potentially mineable underground block model groups demonstrating reasonable continuity and geometry. On that basis, the Qualified Persons consider that the reported Mineral Resources meet the requirements for reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction (RPEEE) under the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 2014). The constrained model blocks were selected solely to test that requirement and do not constitute a mine plan, a mine design or an economic study; and no preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study, or feasibility study has been completed on the Project.

Table 1: McKinnon Deposit, Hawkins Gold Project Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate - Effective Date of September 11, 2026

Mineral

Resource Type Cut-off

(Au g/t) Tonnes

(k) Au Grade

(g/t) Contained Au

(koz) Pit-Constrained 0.24 12,645 0.89 360.0 Out-of-Pit (Underground) 1.20 1,371 1.82 80.4 Total Inferred Mineral Resource 14,016 0.98 440.4

Notes:

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 2014) and the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (November 2019), as required by NI 43-101. The entire Mineral Resource is classified as Inferred. An Inferred Mineral Resource carries a lower level of confidence than an Indicated Mineral Resource, is based on limited geological evidence and sampling sufficient only to imply but not verify grade and grade continuity and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. Confidence in the estimate of Inferred Mineral Resources is insufficient to allow the meaningful application of technical and economic parameters, or to enable an evaluation of economic viability worthy of public disclosure. There is no certainty that any part of the Inferred Mineral Resource will be upgraded to a higher confidence category with further exploration. It is reasonably expected the majority of Inferred Resources could be upgraded to higher resource categories with continued exploration and drilling. Metal price and process assumptions: US$3,500/oz Au, 0.72 CDN$/US$ FX, process recovery of 93% Au, process cost of CDN$27/t, and G&A of CDN$8/t. The assumed gold process recovery is supported by whole-cyanidation metallurgical test work commissioned by Falconbridge Limited at Lakefield Research in 1985 on seven samples of Project mineralization, which returned gold recoveries ranging from 82.3% to 98.0% and averaging 92.2%. No modern metallurgical test work has been completed on Project material. MRE constraining parameters: pit optimization used mining costs of CDN$3.50/t mineralized material, CDN$3.25/t waste and CDN$2.75/t overburden with 50-degree pit slopes at a 0.24 g/t Au cut-off. Out-of-pit blocks were reported above a 1.2 g/t Au cut-off at a mining cost of CDN$140/t, below the constraining pit shell and within the constraining mineralized wireframes, and exhibit continuity and reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction using long-hole underground mining methods. A bulk density of 2.70 t/m³ was applied to all waste and mineralized blocks. Overburden was assigned a bulk density of 1.8 t/m³. Tonnes, grades and contained ounces are rounded to reflect estimation precision; totals may not sum exactly and contained ounces may not reconcile exactly against rounded tonnes and grades. Contained gold ounces are in situ and make no allowance for processing losses. The QPs are not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political or other relevant factors that could materially affect the MRE.

Figure 1: Hawkins 3D View of MRE Model and Pit Shell

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Drilling and Drill Hole Database

The drill hole database containing 185 drill holes (33,414 m) was utilized to develop the Mineral Resource Estimate wireframes, which were intersected by 131 drill holes comprising 24,136 metres. The Authors validated the Mineral Resource database by checking for inconsistencies in analytical units, duplicate entries, interval, length or distance values less than or equal to zero, blank or zero-value assay results, out-of-sequence intervals, intervals or distances greater than the reported drill hole length, inappropriate collar locations, survey and missing interval and coordinate fields.

Resource Estimation Methodology

The McKinnon Gold Deposit mineralized wireframes boundaries were determined from lithology, structure, and grade boundary interpretation based on visual inspection of drill hole cross-sections. Four mineralized wireframe zones were developed (one main and three minor). The mineralized wireframes were constructed on 50 m spaced vertical cross-sections, with on-screen digitized polylines on drill hole cross-sections in GEMS. The mineralized wireframe outlines were influenced by the selection of mineralized material above 0.20 g/t gold that demonstrated a lithological and structural zonal continuity along strike and down dip. In some cases, mineralization <0.20 g/t gold was included for the purpose of maintaining mineralized zone continuity. The minimum constrained width for mineralized wireframe interpretation was two assay intervals. Inverse distance cubed grade estimation was undertaken on 1 m composites and capped at 15 g/t gold.

Data Verification and QA/QC Procedures

A Qualified Person from P&E, independent of the Company and an Author of the Technical Report supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate, completed a personal inspection of the Property on August 17 to 18, 2026. During the inspection, the Qualified Person reviewed access to the Property, the local geology and topography, the location of historical trenches and drill collars, and collected nine independent verification samples, which were analyzed for gold and bulk density at Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Ancaster, ON. ActLabs is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 and is independent of the Company and the QPs. The verification sample results reported good correlation with the corresponding original assay values in the drill hole database.

The drill hole database supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate was provided to P&E by the Company and was subjected to industry standard validation checks by P&E, including verification of collar coordinates, downhole survey data, assay intervals and lithological coding, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) procedures and results, and reconciliation of assay values against original laboratory certificates and drill logs. The checked assay intervals represent 95% of the constrained MRE data. A total of five errors were encountered in the constrained assay data during the data verification process, which were not corrected as they are not considered to have a material impact on the resource data. No other notable issues were encountered during the drill hole database and QA/QC validation process.

P&E has also previously collected independent verification samples from archived Falconbridge Limited drill core and from Sunvest Minerals Corp. drill core, analyzed for gold by fire assay at AGAT Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario, an independent laboratory accredited to ISO/IEC 17025, and reported good correlation with the corresponding original assay values in the drill hole database.

A substantial portion of the drill hole database supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate was generated by previous operators of the Property, principally Falconbridge Limited between 1983 and 1986. It is the opinion of the Qualified Person that the data used in the Mineral Resource Estimate are of sufficient quality and are adequate for the purpose for which they have been used.

Risks That Could Materially Affect Development of the Mineral Resources

Exploration and any future development of the Project require permits issued by the Government of Ontario, and the permitting process includes consultation with affected First Nations. Epic Gold currently holds exploration permits covering planned exploration activities at the Hawkins Project. The Company maintains ongoing engagement with First Nations in connection with exploration activities. Any part of the Project area is also subject to surface rights, access and environmental requirements that must be satisfied before development could proceed.

There are no known legal, political, environmental, title, taxation, socio-economic or marketing risks specific to the Project that could materially affect development of the Mineral Resources.

Next Steps

The Company intends to advance the Project on two fronts. Systematic exploration is planned along the Puskuta Deformation Zone, the structural corridor that hosts the McKinnon Gold Deposit, to evaluate untested portions to determine the overall lateral extent of gold mineralization. Depth-extension and infill drilling are planned to test whether the current Mineral Resource can be expanded and whether the confidence in the existing Inferred Mineral Resource can be raised to higher Mineral Resource classifications. The Company is also considering modern metallurgical test work on Project material. All of the foregoing programs are subject to permitting, First Nations engagement, and available funding.

About the Hawkins Gold Project

The Hawkins Gold Project is in northern Ontario approximately 80 km south-southwest of the Town of Hearst and 140 km east-northeast of the Hemlo gold mine. The Project comprises 1,231 contiguous mining claims covering approximately 25,990 hectares in the Sault Ste. Marie and Porcupine Mining Divisions. The Property is accessible year-round by a network of all-weather logging roads from Hearst and is crossed by the Algoma Central Railway.

The Project is underlain by Archean rocks of the east-west trending Kabinakagami Lake Greenstone Belt and straddles the 1 km wide Puskuta Deformation Zone, a steeply dipping dextral transcurrent structure that controls the location of gold mineralization and is interpreted to link the Destor-Porcupine Deformation Zone to the east with the Hemlo Deformation Zone to the west.

Gold mineralization is principally associated with the sheared contact between tonalite to the south and mafic metavolcanic rocks to the north, accompanied by sericite-pyrite-silica alteration, with higher gold values generally hosted in strongly silicified felsic rocks. The principal zone of mineralization is the McKinnon Gold Deposit, a 3.7 km long shear-hosted orogenic gold deposit defined to approximately 200 m vertical depth that hosts several higher-grade historical occurrences, including the past-producing Shenango Gold Mine. Exploration on the Property dates from 1923, with the most comprehensive historical program completed by Falconbridge Limited between 1983 and 1986; results of that work, and of 13 diamond drill holes completed by Sunvest Minerals Corp. in 2017 and 40 diamond drill holes completed by E2Gold Inc., are incorporated in the Mineral Resource Estimate and will be described in the supporting Technical Report.

Qualified Person Statement and Technical Report

The Mineral Resource Estimate for the McKinnon Gold Deposit reported in this news release was completed under the supervision of Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, President of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., an Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Puritch has prepared and approved the Mineral Resource Estimate disclosure in this news release.

The scientific and technical information in this news release, other than the Mineral Resource Estimate, has been reviewed and approved by Mark Richardson, P.Geo. (OGQ Permit No. 10929), Vice President of Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

A Technical Report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 in support of the Mineral Resource Estimate will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's profile within 45 days of the date of this news release.

About Epic Gold Corp.

Epic Gold Corp. is a well-funded gold exploration company anchored by historical gold resources across its four projects (see news releases May 13, 2025, June 3, 2025, October 8, 2025, December 16, 2025).

Forward-Looking Information Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "plans", "intends", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "potential", "may", "will", "could" or "would", or by statements that certain actions, events or results may, could or will be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Hawkins Gold Project, including the quantity, grade and contained gold ounces reported; the determination that the reported Mineral Resources meet the test of reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction; the Company's intention to file a technical report on SEDAR+ within 45 days of the date of this news release; the Company's planned infill drilling, planned exploration along the Puskuta Deformation Zone and potential metallurgical test work; the potential to upgrade Inferred Mineral Resources to higher Mineral Resource classifications; the potential to expand mineralization along strike or at depth; and the Company's ability to maintain and exercise its interest in the Hawkins Gold Project.

Mineral resource estimates are inherently forward-looking to the extent that they involve assumptions regarding future metal prices, foreign exchange rates, metallurgical recoveries, mining and processing methods, cut-off grades, and operating and capital costs. The assumptions applied are set out in the notes to Table 1. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, and there is no certainty that all or any part of the Inferred Mineral Resource will be upgraded to a higher classification, converted to Mineral Reserves, or ever economically extracted.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management considers reasonable as at the date of this news release, including: the accuracy and completeness of the drill hole database and of the geological and block models underlying the Mineral Resource Estimate; the continued availability of financing on acceptable terms; the receipt and maintenance of required exploration and development permits; continued constructive engagement with affected First Nations; the availability of drilling contractors, equipment and qualified personnel; and the absence of material adverse changes in metal prices, exchange rates or capital markets conditions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: that the Mineral Resource Estimate may be materially affected by geological, metallurgical, environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political or other factors; that the Company may be unable to satisfy the requirements to maintain or exercise its interest in the Hawkins Gold Project; that planned programs may be delayed, modified, or not completed as planned or at all, or may not achieve their intended results; that the technical report may not be filed within the time required; changes in metal prices and exchange rates; the Company's ability to raise additional capital; and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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