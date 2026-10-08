Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of the Northumberland Gold Project ("Northumberland" or the "Project") located in Nevada's Walker Lane, from subsidiaries of Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") (NYSE: NEM). Trading has resumed following closing of the Transaction and will reflect the consolidation, announced on September 29, 2026.

StrikePoint Gold Highlights:

The Northumberland Gold Project hosts an independent mineral resource estimate ("MRE") of 2.86 million oz ( " Moz " ) of gold equivalent ( " AuEq " ) in the indicated category and 1.57 Moz of AuEq* in the inferred category contained within 67 million tonnes ("Mt") and 31 Mt, respectively. * For grades by individual metals, see Table 1 below, which includes the basis of the AuEq calculation.

" " " " Brownfields site on private land potentially simplifies permitting: The current MRE for Northumberland is contained on private property which previously hosted open pit production.

The current MRE for Northumberland is contained on private property which previously hosted open pit production. StrikePoint is funded to significantly advance Northumberland. With approximately C$90M in working capital post closing and related costs the Company is positioned to rapidly advance the Project.

With approximately C$90M in working capital post closing and related costs the Company is positioned to rapidly advance the Project. Regional Exploration Package: In addition to the known mineral resources at Northumberland, numerous near-pit and property-wide exploration targets offer potential for further additions to the mineral resource.

In addition to the known mineral resources at Northumberland, numerous near-pit and property-wide exploration targets offer potential for further additions to the mineral resource. Exploration Opportunities: Northumberland has not been explored since approximately 2010, when the gold price was much lower.

Northumberland has not been explored since approximately 2010, when the gold price was much lower. Drill Permits in Place: Five separate drill permits are currently in place and are expected to facilitate rig mobilization and efficient exploration on both private and public land, subject to applicable permit transfer or replacement requirements.

Five separate drill permits are currently in place and are expected to facilitate rig mobilization and efficient exploration on both private and public land, subject to applicable permit transfer or replacement requirements. Strong Shareholder Base: Tembo Capital, Ithaki and Blackrock combined own more than 40% of the Company, and new shareholders represent more than 90% of the current shareholders of the Company.

Michael G. Allen, President and CEO of StrikePoint, said "Northumberland represents a transformational acquisition for StrikePoint. While the current resource is significant, I am particularly excited by the exploration potential seen to date. We anticipate commencing drilling within a month with the goal of expanding and infilling the existing mineral resource. In addition, new untested targets are emerging and may be drilled in 2027. I would like to thank all the talented individuals that helped with the effort to acquire the Northumberland Gold Project and I look forward to the first exploration efforts on the Project in over 15 years."

The Northumberland Gold Project

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References to active mines and other mineral projects is for illustration purposes only. There can be no assurances the Company will achieve comparable results.

Project Location & Infrastructure

Northumberland is located approximately 150 kilometers by road from Tonopah, Nevada. Access is via paved highway and all-weather county road. Northumberland is located within the Walker Lane of Nevada. The Walker Lane is a prolific mineral trend with significant historical production, new discoveries (including AngloGold's Arthur Gold Project as well as Centerra's Goldfield Project, both currently under construction) and operational mines including the Round Mountain Mine operated by Kinross. Northumberland's mineralization is considered to be Carlin-style: sediment hosted with fine disseminated gold. References to other mining projects and operations are for geographic context only and are not intended to imply comparable economics, resources, or production potential.

Project History

Gold was initially discovered at Northumberland in the late 1800s. Significant oxide mineralization was discovered in the 1930s and was mined intermittently by various operators until 1991. Interests in the property were transferred to Nevada Western Gold LLC, which became a subsidiary of New West Gold in 2005. Fronteer Gold acquired Nevada Western's interest in Northumberland in 2007, before Fronteer, including Northumberland, was acquired by Newmont in 2011.

Initial Mineral Resource Estimate

The current MRE represents StrikePoint's initial MRE for the Project. The available drilling information includes 1,511 reverse-circulation and 37 core holes, drilled by previous operators of the Project, including Cyprus Mines Corporation, Western States Minerals Corporation, Newmont USA Limited, and Fronteer Development Group Inc. StrikePoint has not yet carried out any drilling or exploration activities at the Project.

The MRE was prepared by Mr. Hebert Lopes Oliveira, B.Sc., P.Geo., Principal Resource Geologist at SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. ("SLR"), who is an independent Qualified Person ("QP") for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The MRE has an effective date of July 31, 2026 and uses the CIM (2019) Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (MRMR) Best Practice guidelines and the CIM (2014) definitions for Mineral Resources. SLR has estimated a mineral resource as follows:

Indicated Resource: 67,008 kt containing 2.71 Moz of gold (" Au ") grading at 1.26 g/t Au with 11.60 Moz of silver (" Ag ") grading at 5.38 g/t Ag. Combined, the gold and silver indicated mineral resource equates to 2.86 Moz of AuEq* at an average grade of 1.33 g/t AuEq*.

67,008 kt containing 2.71 Moz of gold (" ") grading at 1.26 g/t Au with 11.60 Moz of silver (" ") grading at 5.38 g/t Ag. Combined, the gold and silver indicated mineral resource equates to 2.86 Moz of AuEq* at an average grade of 1.33 g/t AuEq*. Inferred Resource: 30,967 kt containing 1.52 Moz of gold at a grade of 1.53 g/t Au with 4.26 Moz of silver at a grade of 4.28 g/t Ag. Combined, the gold and silver inferred mineral resource equates to 1.57 Moz of AuEq* at an average grade of 1.58 g/t AuEq*.

* For grades by individual metals, see Table 1 below, which includes the basis of the AuEq calculation.

Table 1: Northumberland Resource Estimate (Effective Date of July 31, 2026)

Category Tonnage

(kt) Grade

(g/t Au) Grade

(g/t Ag) Grade

(g/t AuEq*) Contained Metal

(Au oz) Contained Metal

(Ag oz) Contained Metal

(AuEq* oz) Indicated 67,008 1.26 5.38 1.33 2,709,000 11,599,000 2,857,000 Inferred 30,967 1.53 4.28 1.58 1,519,000 4,260,000 1,568,000 Notes: The MRE was prepared by Mr. Hebert Lopes Oliveira, B.Sc., P.Geo., Principal Resource Geologist at SLR, who is an independent Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). This is the initial MRE for StrikePoint, and reflects revised price, cost, and technical assumptions over historical MREs, which should not be relied on. The MRE incorporates the CIM (2019) Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (MRMR) Best Practice guidelines and the CIM (2014) definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. Metallurgical recoveries consider oxidation state as defined by sulphide content: < 0.5% (oxide) and >= 0.5% (fresh), and further subdivide fresh material into low, medium and high preg robbing categories as estimated from preg robbing values (PRV) and assumed as follows: Oxide material: 75% for both Au and Ag Fresh, low PRV material: 90% Au; 70% Ag Fresh, medium PRV material: 80% Au; 60% Ag Fresh, high PRV material: 60% Au; 40% Ag Gold Equivalent (AuEq) = Au(g/t) + (Ag(g/t) x (Ag price x Ag recovery / Au price x Au recovery)). Mineral Resources are estimated at variable AuEq cut-off grades based on long term prices of US$3,500 per gold ounce and US$55 per silver ounce and Au and Ag recoveries by material type as follows: 0.16 g/t (oxide); 0.31 g/t (fresh, low PRV); 0.35 g/t (fresh, medium PRV); and 0.47 g/t (fresh, high PRV). Mineral Resources are reported within an optimized pit shell, using the following assumptions: Overall pit slope angles of 45° Mining costs of US$2.12/tonne (t) mined G&A costs of US$1.35/t milled Processing costs of US$12/t milled (oxide); US$30/t milled (sulphide) In situ bulk density is 2.6 t/m3. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There are no Mineral Reserves at Northumberland. This Mineral Resource estimate includes Inferred Mineral Resources which have had insufficient work to classify them as Indicated Mineral Resources. It is uncertain but reasonably expected that Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. Numbers may not add or multiply accurately due to rounding. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate for Northumberland is July 31, 2026 The QP is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political, or other relevant factors not discussed in this news release and the Technical Report that could materially affect the Mineral Resource estimate.

Table 2: Pit Optimization Parameters and Calculation of Marginal Cut-Off Grades

Parameter Units Non Preg-

Robbing (Oxides) Low Preg-

Robbing Medium Preg-

Robbing High Preg-

Robbing Gold Price US$/oz 3,500 3,500 3,500 3,500 Gold Payability % 99.5 99.5 99.5 99.5 Selling Cost (Transport & Refining) US$/oz Au 5.00 5.00 5.00 5.00 NSR Price US$/oz Au 3,495 3,495 3,495 3,495 Metallurgical Recovery % 75 90 80 60 Unit Operating Costs (Process + G&A) US$/t milled 13.35 31.35 31.35 31.35 Marginal Cut-off Grade g/t 0.16 0.31 0.35 0.47

The Northumberland deposit is open in multiple directions, and the property package has targets that may be subject to future exploration. Any potential expansion of the MRE would be subject to the results of further exploration.

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data and scientific data, as disclosed in this news release, have been reviewed and approved by Michael G. Allen, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Allen is a qualified person as defined under the terms of NI 43-101.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint is a Vancouver-based multi-asset gold exploration company focused on acquiring, defining and developing precious metals resources in the Western United States. StrikePoint's flagship project is the 100% owned Northumberland Gold Project located in Nevada's Walker Lane. In addition to Northumberland, StrikePoint owns a portfolio of exploration properties in Nevada, including the Hercules and Cuprite Gold Projects.

About Nevada

Nevada is one of the most globally recognized mining jurisdictions in the world, with over 218 Moz Au produced to date. Multiple large mining companies operate mines in the state, including Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick/Newmont), Kinross, SSR Mining, McEwen Mining, and Integra Resources.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

"Michael G. Allen"

Michael G. Allen

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information are characterized by such terms as "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "plan", "expect", "potential", variants of these words and other similar words, phrases, or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "will", or "would" occur. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the intended use of the Company's balance sheet; the payment of the contingent consideration to Newmont following completion of a Feasibility Study and the achievement of certain commercial production milestones at Northumberland; the MRE, including the potential upgrade of Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration; the Company's exploration and development plans for Northumberland and the results thereof, including the exploration targets described herein and the potential expansion of the MRE; the potential for the location of the MRE on private land to simplify permitting; and the expectation that existing drill permits will facilitate rig mobilization and efficient exploration, and the transfer or replacement of such permits following closing; the timing of the commencement of drilling, and the results thereof; and the assumptions used to define the mineral resources, including costs and assumed recoveries.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including, among others, that the MRE will not be materially revised, that further exploration at Northumberland will produce results consistent with management's expectations, that the Company will complete a Feasibility Study and achieve certain commercial production milestones at Northumberland as currently contemplated, that existing drill permits will be successfully transferred or replaced following closing, that required permits and approvals will be obtained on a timely basis, that trading in the Shares will resume on the TSXV within the timeframe anticipated by management, and that the Company will have access to sufficient capital to fund its planned exploration and development activities. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to: business integration risks; the accuracy of the MRE, which is based on assumptions regarding metal prices, cut-off grades, recoveries and other parameters that may prove incorrect; the fact that Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability; the risk that further exploration will not result in the delineation of additional mineral resources at Northumberland or the upgrade of Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources; delays in, or failure to complete, a Feasibility Study or achieve certain commercial production milestones at Northumberland, which would affect the timing of the contingent payments to Newmont; the risk that existing drill permits may not be successfully transferred or replaced following closing; delays in the resumption of trading in the Shares; fluctuations in gold and silver prices; market conditions and access to capital; and other risks associated with the mining industry, including permitting, environmental, title and regulatory risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note for U.S. Investors Concerning Mineral Resources

This news release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of United States securities laws. The terms "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are defined in and required to be disclosed by NI 43-101; however, these terms are not defined terms under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") modernization rules, known as "S-K 1300", and are normally not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" or "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category or converted into mineral reserves in accordance with S-K 1300. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a mineral resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC S-K 1300 standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. Accordingly, information contained in this news release contains descriptions of the Company's mineral deposits that may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

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