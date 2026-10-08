New hires add senior expertise across technology, operations, procurement and finance to support continued growth and acquisition integration

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Elevate Service Group Inc. (TSXV: SERV) (OTCQB: ESVCF) (FSE: Y19) ("Elevate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a number of key management hires across its growing operating platform as the Company continues to build the infrastructure, systems and leadership required to support organic growth, integrate acquisitions and scale nationally.

"We are pleased to welcome these new hires to Elevate. Collectively, they strengthen our capabilities across technology, operations, procurement and financial controls, while building the infrastructure required to support both organic growth and future acquisitions," said Paul Bissett, CEO of Elevate.

Brennan Direnfeld, Chief Information Officer. Mr. Direnfeld brings over 15 years of experience in enterprise technology, systems integration, technology transformation and management consulting. Most recently, he spent eight years at Accenture, where he served as an Associate Director leading systems integration and enterprise technology initiatives, and previously worked at Deloitte. At Elevate, Mr. Direnfeld leads enterprise technology, systems integration, data and analytics, and the implementation of artificial intelligence applications across the Company.

Joshua Grundy, Director of Facilities & Construction Services. Mr. Grundy brings over 15 years of experience in facilities management and capital project delivery, most recently at Starbucks Coffee Canada, where he managed licensed-store construction across Eastern Canada. He brings experience in facilities analytics, national vendor management and continuous improvement. Mr. Grundy will lead Elevate's facilities and construction function, overseeing building operations and maintenance standards, capital project planning and delivery, and contractor relationships.

"Shane" Kunal Varma, Director of Operations. Mr. Kunal brings over 15 years of operations leadership across retail, distribution and food manufacturing, with extensive experience building and leading large field teams. Most recently, he served as Senior Manager of Logistics & Supply Chain at Maple Lodge, where he led 15 regional managers and 240 staff across national operations. Previously, he held senior roles at Metro Supply Chain Group and XPO Logistics. Mr. Kunal will lead field-level operations for Elevate, with a focus on service delivery, operational performance, safety and scalable execution.

Chris Hodgson, Director of Procurement. Mr. Hodgson brings over 20 years of supply chain and procurement leadership across manufacturing, industrial and regulated industries. Most recently, he founded and led The Caani Group, a procurement and supply chain consulting practice delivering international sourcing, packaging and cost-reduction programs. Previously, he served as Associate Director of Corporate Procurement at Linde Canada and held senior roles at AMD Medicom, Bureau Veritas and Maxxam Analytics. Mr. Hodgson holds PMP and CSCMP designations and a Six Sigma Green Belt. At Elevate, he will lead the development of procurement and category strategies, strengthen supplier relationships, and drive sourcing, contracting and cost-efficiency initiatives across the business.

Darren Fahy, Financial Controller. Mr. Fahy brings over 15 years of finance and accounting experience, with particular expertise in financial reporting, controls and systems implementation. Most recently, he served as Financial Controller for the glass repair division of Driven Brands, a publicly traded, acquisition-focused automotive services company. Previously, he spent over five years at Element Fleet Management, focused on financial accounting and systems implementation, and seven years at Bank of Montreal in financial reporting roles. Mr. Fahy is a Chartered Professional Accountant and will bring additional financial discipline, controls and leadership to Elevate's growing finance function.

Elevate Service Group Inc.

Elevate Service Group is a national facilities management and essential commercial services company focused on building an integrated platform through disciplined acquisitions and organic growth. Through its operating companies, Elevate brings decades of experience serving national, blue-chip customers. The Company is building a scalable platform supported by shared infrastructure, technology and operational best practices. This approach drives efficiencies, expands service offerings, and delivers superior customer outcomes. Elevate trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "SERV", on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker "ESVCF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker "Y19".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budgets", "schedules", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events, or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information, or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Elevate Service Group Inc.

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