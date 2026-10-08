

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation accelerated further in September to the highest level in over two-and-a-half years, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 4.1 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 3.7 percent increase in August. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since January 2024, when prices rose the same 4.1 percent.



Inflation based on transportation climbed to 7.5 percent from 5.4 percent, and the annual price growth in housing and utilities quickened to 9.5 percent from 8.5 percent. Costs for education services grew sharply by 8.5 percent, and inflation-based food and non-alcoholic beverages rose slightly to 0.4 percent from 0.1 percent.



This is the third straight month in which no product division recorded a price decline when compared to a year ago, the Central Statistics Office noted.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in September, following a 0.7 percent rise in August.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 3.8 percent yearly in September after rising 3.4 percent in August. Monthly, the HICP increased 0.2 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News