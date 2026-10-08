Quantum X Labs Inc.: Quantum X Labs Files U.S Patent Application for Breakthrough Structured-Beam Laser Cooling Technology for Its Cold-Atom Quantum Computer

Patent application covers structured-beam laser technology for the cooling, manipulation and transport of neutral atoms in the Company's cold-atom quantum computing architecture

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: QXL) ("Quantum X Labs" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, Quantum X Labs Ltd., a developer of technologies across quantum computing, quantum sensing, quantum software and quantum security, has filed a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) titled "Structured-Beam Zeeman Slower and Atomic Push-Beam System".

The patent application relates to technologies for the laser cooling, manipulation and transport of neutral atoms, with particular focus on a Zeeman slowing apparatus in which at least one optical beam used for slowing, pushing, guiding or otherwise manipulating an atomic beam has a non-Gaussian spatial intensity distribution.

The technology covered by the patent application is being developed as part of Quantum X Labs' cold-atom quantum computing program, where the preparation, cooling, transport and precise control of atoms represent fundamental elements of the physical architecture required to prepare atoms for subsequent trapping and quantum operations.

Zeeman slowing is an established technique for reducing the velocity of atoms using laser light together with a spatially varying magnetic field. The process enables atoms initially traveling at relatively high velocities to be decelerated to velocities suitable for subsequent cooling, trapping and manipulation.

Quantum X Labs' patent application seeks protection for an approach that introduces structured optical beams into the atom-slowing and manipulation process, rather than relying exclusively on conventional Gaussian beam profiles. By engineering the spatial distribution of optical intensity, the proposed architecture is intended to provide additional control over how optical forces interact with an atomic beam during slowing, pushing, guiding and transport.

The patent application also addresses the use of structured optical fields in atomic push-beam systems, where optical radiation pressure is used to direct or transport cooled atoms between different regions of the quantum computing system.

The patent submission forms part of Quantum X Labs' broader efforts to develop proprietary technologies around the physical infrastructure required to generate, cool, control, transport and manipulate atoms for cold-atom quantum computing.

Cold-atom quantum computers rely on atoms that are cooled to extremely low temperatures and precisely controlled so they can ultimately serve as quantum information carriers. Before those atoms can participate in quantum operations, they must pass through a series of preparation and control stages. The technologies addressed by the patent application are focused on this foundational layer of the Company's cold-atom quantum computing architecture.

Prof. Nir Sharon, Chief Technology Scientist] of Quantum X Labs, commented: "A cold-atom quantum computer begins with the ability to control atoms with exceptional precision. Before atoms can be trapped and used for quantum operations, they need to be slowed, cooled, transported and positioned. This patent application reflects our strategy of developing proprietary technology not only at the quantum-processing level, but also across the underlying physical infrastructure required to build and operate cold-atom quantum computing systems."

About Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

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